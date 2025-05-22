Projects and renovations

By Jasen Obermeyer

With the weather outside finally nice, it’s usually that time of year to bring out the patio furniture, bikes, get the pool open, and doing some spring cleaning, and maybe even a few renovations.

A home is only a home the way you make, and maintain it, how you want to.

Lots of times we do renovations and changes to fit our taste, style, or improve where we live, both inside and outside. Maybe they also give us something to do, keep you busy, a sense of purpose, something to look back on with pride and accomplishment. Really gives your place your own personal touch, especially if it’s a fresh move, or a place you’ve lived in your whole life and want to change it for efficiency, aesthetics, functionality. And those changes might even change your life, and how you live and use your place.

It’s interesting seeing the changes to a place throughout the years.

Being in the country on a good size rural property means there’s always something to do.

Trees are a big one. Cutting down huge trees and putting new ones in give the place a different look. In particular along our driveway, we had big pine trees, and we just cut them down like dominoes. The burned the branches and threw away the logs. We then had smaller spruce trees planted in, and it was interesting seeing the work being done. We could actually see the end of our driveway and a bit across the road!

Other times it’s a yearly task, like raking leaves out of the ditch.

Doing projects gives you a sense of responsibility, independence, and the ability to learn and be more self-sufficient. You understand what tools do what best, how they work, and understand planning, timing, money, and execution.

Years after cutting the trees down along our driveway, the stumps were still there, and they annoyed me a lot. After kicking one, I uprooted it. So it gave me the idea of getting an axe and shovel, and splitting them enough to remove them and throw out the pieces. Then fill it in with dirt and grass from a tree field. It was an arduous task, as I removed over 30! After two summers, the work was done, and I look back on that project as one of my proudest moments. Because I did it independently, took the initiative, and didn’t have to keep cutting grass in circles.

Putting in a new flower bed, getting a part of our driveway paved, adding a pool and building a deck, a firepit; all helped to give a new identity to the place.

Arguably our biggest renovation was adding an apartment for my Grandma. Seeing the process from start to finish, digging the foundation to the final touches, was very interesting, and of course, changed our house.

Even more simple things, such as just painting a room, removing wall-to-wall carpeting, putting up wallpaper, or tiling the kitchen and changing the countertops and cabinets, really makes the house feel completely different.

Often times projects and renovations take one multiple stages, with various steps to them.

When I was 12, we completely redid our basement. Starting with taking out the outdated wood panels, removing the carpeting, then adding in windows to bring more light in outside. Taking down some walls, putting up a wall to create two rooms. Then came the drywall, the vinyl flooring, putting in a kitchen, painting, and the finishing touches.

That was a massive project, and major renovation that took a few months, but when it was finished, the basement looked completely different, a massive 180. And for the better; it felt more welcoming, bright, and we could host big gatherings down there. Before, it felt cold, dark, and scary. Not a place I enjoyed being there that often.

And I fondly remember working with my Dad, excited after school to help with the renovations, seeing the progress made. I’m most proud of pulling out 13 pounds worth of nails from the wood panels. And I learned more about construction, the steps involved, and the hiccups along the way.

Working with my Dad, not just on the basement, was and has always been, a nice experience together. Soo many more projects and renovation I can mention.

Whether it’s a one-off, yearly/seasonal task, or a multi-stage project/renovation, I encourage you to do one yourself. After you finish a project, you can look at it and say “I did that.” It’s a great feeling, and creates a nice memory and story to share.

What’s next on the to-do list? What renovations do you want to make happen?

