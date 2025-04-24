General News

Police request public’s help finding two people of interest following ‘suspicious behaviour incidents’

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Children approached by strangers when walking home from school

Unusual behaviour by two individuals driving separate vehicles near elementary schools in Orangeville has local police seeking assistance from the public.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious behaviour incident that occurred on April 8. The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest.

At approximately 3:19 p.m., an older model white Honda Civic with a lone male occupant and an older model silver Dodge Journey, also with a male occupant, were seen driving around the area of Blind Line and Hansen Boulevard.

The two vehicles appeared to be operating in tandem, approaching underage children walking home from school. The males reportedly asked the children for their phone numbers and Snapchat handles.

A second, similar incident occurred on April 16, around the same time of day. While no individuals have reported being approached during this second encounter, community members spotted the same vehicles in the area and promptly reported it to police.

Both males are described as white, possibly in their late teens or early 20s.

Dufferin OPP is asking anyone who may recognize the vehicles or has information related to these incidents to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.


