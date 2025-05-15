Police ask drivers to be mindful of farming equipment through planting seasons

As planting season kicks into full gear across the county this spring, the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds motorists that agricultural equipment will once again be on the move.

Drivers are urged to share the road and exercise extra caution around slow-moving vehicles and farm equipment. A little patience can go a long way in ensuring that everyone reaches their destination safely.

“Motorists should reduce speeds and stay alert when traveling near farm vehicles and equipment. Every year, Dufferin OPP responds to incidents involving farm vehicles struck by inattentive or impatient drivers. These collisions often result in serious injury or even death and all of these accidents are preventable,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Farm equipment, such as tractors, and the tillage equipment or seed drills they tow, are large and require considerable space to safely maneuver on the road.

To ensure safe travels during this busy time, here are a few tips for motorists:

If traveling through areas where crops are being planted, expect to see large agricultural equipment and adjust your driving accordingly.

Slow down and be patient when approaching farm equipment and only pass when it is safe to do so.

Avoid tailgating farm vehicles, as the operator may not see you.

Refrain from honking at farm equipment operators, as they may not hear you due to the noise from their machinery.

“Please be considerate of farmers during this busy planting season and give them the space they need to work safely. The Dufferin OPP appreciates the hard work of our local farmers, especially at this time of year, and encourages all drivers to help ensure a safe environment for everyone on the road,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

