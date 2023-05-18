Playoff Time Loop: A Maple Leafs Story

May 18, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results.

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results?

Us Leaf fans feel that in the playoffs.

After eight years in the ‘failing to qualify for the playoffs’ loop, we finally got out of it!

In 2013 we came back down 3-1 in the series against Boston, gained a 4-1 lead in the 3rd period of the deciding game, then with half a period remaining, we blew it and lost in overtime.

What an absolute gut-punching feeling.

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results? It’s 2017, and we’ve finally made the playoffs in a full season with new, young, all-star players. The start of something… real. Special. Something that for a long time seemed unobtainable. We face the veteran Washington Capitals and lose in a hard-fought 4-2 series. Well, great experience; nowhere to go but up.

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results? 2018, back in the first round, and we’re facing the Bruins again… Okay. We’re down 3-1 in the series; this feels oddly and scarily familiar. We come back to tie the series, again… and lose – collapse really – again, in Game 7. Those time loop demons, there’s something odd here.

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results? Okay, let’s try this again. We’ve got a new GM, a star player in John Tavares. Yes, playoffs, first round, the Bruins again. But this series is closer. Wait, we have a 3-2 series lead!!! We just need one more victory, and tomorrow is a new day, a new situation. Darn, we lost Game 6, but we still got this because we’ve tried things differently; they’re playing out differently….and we lost Game 7. What is it with Game 7? If we can’t go through it, go around it, perhaps.

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results? Oh, geez, not again. Alright, fire the coach, and bring in a fresh new one. Finally, name a new captain. Oh, a pandemic creates a bump in the road. This is a different aspect of the time loop not yet experienced. But we’ve got a first round to get through with Columbus, but only three wins are required. Hey, we’ve been doing that the past couple of attempts, so it should be easy. Oh, c’mon! Lose again in the do-or-die final elimination game. Again!! I thought for sure this time loop would finally be cracked.

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results? Okay, a shortened season, just Canadian teams; we’ve won the division. Awesome. Let’s try something different. Going up against the Montreal Canadians, this should be easy. What, we’ve dominated them? Got a 3-1 series lead?! This can’t be true. Yeah, it isn’t. Waking up again, clawing back in the next two games, losing both in overtime, then losing in Game 7…AGAIN! Screw this; live in this time loop; no point in trying anymore.

Has insanity finally settled in?

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results? Okay, a normal season, finally. We’ve got the Tampa Bay Lightning; this is going to be tough. Oh, like in the time loop experience, attempt number 144 – or whatever number, can’t remember – we’ve got a 3-2 series lead! Just one victory. Of course, they lose the last two, Game 7.

Ever feel like you’re in a time loop? Just doing the same thing over and over, or trying something new and getting the same results? Yeah, new season, we do very well, somewhat surprising given the number of injuries – especially on the defence – and using 42 different players and 4 goalies! But we did it. We face the Lightning again; go figure. But, hang on, something is very different. We’re overcoming some time loop demons. Game 4, we’re down 4-1, but with half a period to go, we fight back, tie it up, and win it in overtime! This is like the first experience/attempt with the Bruins, only we’re on the right end. And we don’t blow a 3-1 series lead! We finally won a playoff series. After 6,948 endless days full of repeats and attempts, we’re on the other side. It’s a new day. Progress is being made. It felt like winning the Stanley Cup!! It was fitting for Captain Tavares to score the overtime series-clinching goal.

And we’re not facing Boston!! We want Florida! And, well, we got them. The series lost 4-1. I behaved the same way as before.

What happened? We’ve mixed up the players, bringing in all sorts of new heavy hitters, defencemen, goalies…Is this a new time loop? How long will this one last for? Or will changes come that erase all the “progress” in this loop? It kind of dampened the feelings of the first round. When will this insanity end?

Readers Comments (0)