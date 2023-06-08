Pet food pantry launches in Orangeville, helping pet owners with financial struggles

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is helping families in need keep their furry family members’ bellies full with the launch of their community pet food pantry.

With the cost of living increasing, it has become more difficult for some families to care for their pets and themselves.

The local animal centre said the pet food pantry will help ensure people can feed their furry family members if they experience financial challenges.

“We want to help prevent re-homing by helping those who are experiencing financial hardship and need support feeding their furry family members,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “We know there are people who will go without necessities for themselves to look after their animals, and no one should be faced with that situation.”

The pet food pantry can be found inside the Orangeville & District Animal Centre, which is located at 650 Riddell Rd in Orangeville. The pet pantry will be stocked with food donated by generous community members.

Anyone who requires food for their pet is encouraged to reach out to the local animal centre.

The Ontario SPCA offers a variety of community support services at its 13 animal centres across the province, including emergency sheltering to help pet parents facing homelessness or who are fleeing domestic abuse. The Ontario SPCA will keep their animal safe as they get back on their feet.

To learn more about the Orangeville & District Animal Centre pet food pantry, request food, or donate to help feed local animals, visit www.ontariospca.ca/orangeville or call 519-942-3140.

