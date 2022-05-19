Peekaboutique selling variety of dresses at reasonable price this weekend

By Constance Scrafield

The motto is: “look and feel your best for less,” says Toni Lugano and she is the very person to help ladies do that with a lawn sale of some 300 clothing items at her place, 11 Amanda Street, Orangeville.

The Lawn Sale is set for next weekend, May 28 and 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There are bargains that will beat anything else because Toni Lugano loves to shop online and loves a good bargain.

She also loves the idea of girls in beautiful dresses going to their prom and she has purchased many such garments which are on sale for as little as $35.

“Yesterday, I purchased two dresses retailing at $1,900 and $1,600. I’ll probably sell them for $200 or less. I’m good at what I do. Jeans for $200 and I sell them for $50.

Ms. Lugano is local to Orangeville, living here for 34 years. She recently established her Peekaboutique Designer Consignment, telling us, “I’ve been looking to do something. I shop online and bargain hunt but only [for] designer and high-end clothing. Then, I pass along huge discounts.”

She dabbles in everything. A seamstress as well, she has made costumes, tutus for ballet, always for high end garments, claiming, “Anything less is a waste.”

Finding a store in Orangeville is pretty hard to get and the cost is prohibitive. The worry is to pay rent but “a little tiny spot would be awesome.”

Ms. Lugano’s inventory at the moment runs to hundreds of items of mainly women’s clothing and shoes. There are some children and baby clothes; women’s coats under such brand names as Mackage, Etro, Frame, J Brand Olivia, Iro, Rag n Bone.

Humorously, she commented, “Unfortunately none of it fits me but I just can’t pass up a bargain.”

Interestingly, her hunt to supply women with bargains slows down at the hard to find larger sizes or XXX large. Her stock does include extra-large in jackets and winter coats.

Those Prom dresses are ready, in house and more coming. The starting price is $35 and for every four she sells, she’s donating one. The clothing racks will be out in her walkway for people to just come and look; cocktail dresses, long and short dresses every colour.

“This is more about what the individual prefers,” said Ms. Lugano. “I also carry Escada and Blu Marine. There’s a difference. You know the quality of items and to be able to get them at less than you would regularly is a good thing.”

None of the stock is consigned as she has purchased everything. The items are “pre-loved but you can’t tell it’s pre-loved.”

It takes a long time to get established and a challenge to bring people to your Facebook page to get things rolling. Once people start buying that will give the business confidence.

Ms. Lugano is a person who, having raised five children, has worked at different things and always been busy in business. When she started Peekaboutique in February 2022, getting things online, it was very time consuming, looking online, pricing everything out. She had to take photos.

“Finally now, I got to the point I am ready to launch, pretty much on the schedule that I had in my head at the beginning of the year.

“I wanted to get out and do something. I was living in St. Catharines for a couple of years but after my mother died, I came running back to Orangeville.” she told the Citizen.

She said, “May 28 and 29 will an open house with all the clothes. Family girls will be on deck, my daughter in law’s mother; we’re a very close-knit family.”

Check out the Facebook page for details: facebook.com/PeekaboutiqueDesignerConsignments

With numbers of nearly 300 items and shoes, why not come and get them.

