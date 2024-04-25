Participate in Dufferin County’s Community Insights Workshop Series to shape future of local economy

Dufferin County invites stakeholders and community members to actively participate in shaping the future economic landscape of Dufferin by taking part in its Community Insights Workshop Series.

The Community Insights Workshop Series will assist the County as it works to develop its Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan. The County’s goals for the Workshop Series are to:

Equip a diverse range of stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary to foster economic development within local communities.

Gather important community feedback and economic development priorities that will inform the direction and goals of the County’s Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan.

“Dufferin County understands that our local communities and municipalities each have unique economic aspirations and needs. The Community Insights Workshop Series will allow us to learn more about diverse perspectives, foster community engagement and ensure that our Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan is based on comprehensive data and analysis. We encourage local industries, municipalities and community members to attend the Workshop Series. Together, we will chart a course towards a prosperous and inclusive future for Dufferin,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White.

The County is partnering with local municipalities, the Dufferin Board of Trade and Headwaters Communities in Action to develop content and facilitate the Community Insights Workshop Series. By harnessing the collective expertise, insights and aspirations of the diverse communities in Dufferin County, the County aims to develop a robust strategy and action plan that will catalyze inclusive growth, foster resilient communities and create a long-lasting legacy of sustainable local development.

“Dufferin County understands that a growing economy contributes to a thriving community, and as outlined in our Strategic Plan, we are committed to advancing county-wide economic and workforce development as we work to create a community that grows together. We invite community members and stakeholders to share their insights and shape the development of our Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan,” said Dufferin County CAO Sonya Pritchard.

The Community Insights Workshop Series invites participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including upper and lower-tier municipalities, local industry, not-for-profit organizations and residents. Participants will have the opportunity to contribute ideas, share perspectives and collaborate on key priorities and initiatives. The first round of workshops will invite participation from members of the following local industries and municipality:

Agriculture , Wednesday, May 1, 2:30 p.m., Amaranth Town Hall, 374028 6 Line, Laurel

, Wednesday, May 1, 2:30 p.m., Amaranth Town Hall, 374028 6 Line, Laurel Manufacturing , Wednesday, May 15, 6 p.m., E. Hofmann Plastics, 51 Centennial Road, Orangeville

, Wednesday, May 15, 6 p.m., E. Hofmann Plastics, 51 Centennial Road, Orangeville Tourism , Wednesday, May 22, 6 p.m., Museum of Dufferin, 936029 Airport Road, Mulmur

, Wednesday, May 22, 6 p.m., Museum of Dufferin, 936029 Airport Road, Mulmur Real estate, Wednesday, June 5, 1:30 p.m., Monora Park Pavilion, 500 Monora Park Road, Mono

Subsequent workshops for municipalities and the general public will be announced at a later date.

“These workshops will help staff target their efforts to actions that will help businesses large and small thrive and prosper. When we get input from businesses and stakeholders, we can unlock new opportunities, unleash the full potential of our area by attracting new investment, and create new jobs and a strong business community that is supported by all of Dufferin,” said Janet Horner, Dufferin County Councillor and Chair of the Development and Tourism Committee

To learn more and get involved in shaping the future of the economy, visit www.joinindufferin.

