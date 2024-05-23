Over $30,000 in prizes to be won at Grand Valley Lions’ 27th Annual Duck Day

By Sam Odrowski

The Grand Valley Lions 27th Annual Duck Day is returning to Hereward Park in Grand Valley on Saturday, May 25, with 90 prizes totalling over $30,000 up for grabs.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by e-transferring gvlionsduckrace@gmail.com.

All of the money raised by the Grand Valley Lions through the event goes towards charitable causes.

At the event, there will be duck hats for kids, face painting, a bouncy castle, a cornhole game, a scavenger hunt, characters from Paw Patrol, and bucket rides available through Orangeville Hydro – all free of charge.

The fun starts at 8 a.m. on Duck Day with a community breakfast, put on by the Grand Valley Lions at the Community Centre, ending at 11 a.m.

Also at 8 a.m., the Grand Valley Garden Club and Agricultural Society’s Plant Sale is being held at the back of the arena. Multiple garage sales will be held throughout the town as well, beginning around 8 a.m.

Activities and live entertainment on the Lions Stage kick off in Hereward Park near the Duck Race finish line at noon. Music by the Aaron Muir Band will run until 2 p.m.

A dunk tank with “local celebrities” will open up at noon.

At 2 p.m. 4,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the Grand River by Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, Dufferin County Warden Darren White, and Grand Valley Mayor Steve Soloman, to officially kick off the race.

The race will be followed by the announcement of winners.

