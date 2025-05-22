General News

Over 300 charges laid by Dufferin OPP over Canada Road Safety Week

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign, and the results are in.

Canada Road Safety Week, which ran from May 13 to 19, focused on increasing compliance with safe driving measures to save lives.

The campaign addressed behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users at risk, including the “Big Four” contributing factors for injury and death on our roads:

  • Impaired driving
  • Distracted driving
  • Speeding or aggressive driving
  • Lack of seatbelt use

During the week, Dufferin OPP laid the following charges in Dufferin County:

  • Speeding: 176
  • Stunt/racing: 11
  • Seatbelt violations: 22
  • Distracted driving: 4
  • Impaired driving: 4
  • Careless driving: 1
  • Other charges: 85

Overall,302 charges were laid during the campaign, marking an almost 20 per cent increase from last year’s campaign.

These charges reflect a variety of unlawful and unsafe driving behaviours.

The OPP thanks all drivers and road users who contributed to keeping our roads safe during the campaign and encourages everyone to continue prioritizing safety year-round.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive cautiously, wear a seatbelt, and never drive impaired.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New executive director brings experience in trauma-informed advocacy to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services

By Paula Brown Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has appointed a new executive director. The Board of Directors for CDVS announced earlier this month that Julie ...

Fuzz-rock Band 027 returning to Orangeville for home tour stop

By Joshua Drakes From a small community center in the middle of nowhere to what a fan called “Sheer Sonic Noise,” this homegrown punk trio ...

Orangeville council lobbies against strong mayor powers

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post wants nothing to do with the so-called provincial strong mayor powers. In fact, she hopes the crowd at ...

#RootedInCommunity Food Drive returning to Orangeville this weekend 

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville’s mayor is bringing back a popular fundraiser that generated over 20,000 pounds of food and more than $8,500 last October. The ...

Orangeville taps the brakes on bypass road speed limit

By JAMES MATTHEWS The speed limit on a portion of Riddell Road will be lowered in the interest of community safety. Town of Orangeville staff ...

Tickets on sale now for 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree in support of local hospital

By Paula Brown Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy will be helping raise funds for health care in Dufferin County as he takes the stage in Mulmur ...

Smile Cookie Campaign sets record with $50,000 donation to Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski The recent Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised a record amount of money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). In partnership with ...

Dufferin County food banks each receive $10,000 in food donations from Kraft Hockeyville

By Paula Brown North Dufferin residents who rallied to support Honeywood Arena during the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition have done more than help raise funds ...

Dufferin Arts Council launching bursary, scholarship programs to support artists in the region

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin Arts Council will distribute $15,000 to aspiring and semi-established artists through its annual programs later this year. Submissions for the ...

No completion date available on Hansen Boulevard construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS Owners of a stalled Orangeville housing development cite a development charge credit agreement with the town as a key milestone toward the ...