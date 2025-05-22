Over 300 charges laid by Dufferin OPP over Canada Road Safety Week

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign, and the results are in.

Canada Road Safety Week, which ran from May 13 to 19, focused on increasing compliance with safe driving measures to save lives.

The campaign addressed behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users at risk, including the “Big Four” contributing factors for injury and death on our roads:

Impaired driving

Distracted driving

Speeding or aggressive driving

Lack of seatbelt use

During the week, Dufferin OPP laid the following charges in Dufferin County:

Speeding : 176

: 176 Stunt/racing : 11

: 11 Seatbelt violations : 22

: 22 Distracted driving : 4

: 4 Impaired driving : 4

: 4 Careless driving : 1

: 1 Other charges: 85

Overall,302 charges were laid during the campaign, marking an almost 20 per cent increase from last year’s campaign.

These charges reflect a variety of unlawful and unsafe driving behaviours.

The OPP thanks all drivers and road users who contributed to keeping our roads safe during the campaign and encourages everyone to continue prioritizing safety year-round.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive cautiously, wear a seatbelt, and never drive impaired.

