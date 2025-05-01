Outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market to open for the season this weekend

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

With warmer weather comes the return of outdoor events in Orangeville.

On Saturday, May 3, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market will return to Second St., near the intersection with Broadway in front of Town Hall (87 Broadway). The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be celebrations to mark its opening for the season.

“More than ever before Canadians are embracing the shop local lifestyle, we recognize the benefits of eating food grown or raised close to home. If the economic, health, and environmental benefits aren’t compelling enough, the taste will get you every time,” enthused Alison Scheel, executive director of Downtown Orangeville (Orangeville BIA). “Local food tastes better, period. Now in its 34th year of celebrating local food, the Orangeville Farmers’ Market has a long history of offering a wide variety of fresh from the farm vegetables, fruit, meats, and treats. The only way to find fresher food closer to home is to grow it yourself.”

Local food tastes even better when it’s paired with local fun, says Scheel. With this in mind, the first outdoor market of the year will feature live music, free bucket truck rides courtesy of Orangeville Hydro, a petting zoo, free face painting, and a game or two in Alexandra Park from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., provided by the businesses and merchants of Downtown Orangeville.

“Market Saturdays are special and represent small town living at its very best. Discover the real benefits of a ‘love local’ lifestyle. Visit the Market, explore the small businesses that surround it, and take some time to enjoy all the great things your community and surrounding area has to offer,” said Scheel.

The market runs every Saturday until Oct. 18.

Readers Comments (0)