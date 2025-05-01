Headline News

Outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market to open for the season this weekend

May 1, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

With warmer weather comes the return of outdoor events in Orangeville.

On Saturday, May 3, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market will return to Second St., near the intersection with Broadway in front of Town Hall (87 Broadway). The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be celebrations to mark its opening for the season.

“More than ever before Canadians are embracing the shop local lifestyle, we recognize the benefits of eating food grown or raised close to home. If the economic, health, and environmental benefits aren’t compelling enough, the taste will get you every time,” enthused Alison Scheel, executive director of Downtown Orangeville (Orangeville BIA). “Local food tastes better, period.  Now in its 34th year of celebrating local food, the Orangeville Farmers’ Market has a long history of offering a wide variety of fresh from the farm vegetables, fruit, meats, and treats.  The only way to find fresher food closer to home is to grow it yourself.”

Local food tastes even better when it’s paired with local fun, says Scheel. With this in mind, the first outdoor market of the year will feature live music, free bucket truck rides courtesy of Orangeville Hydro, a petting zoo, free face painting, and a game or two in Alexandra Park from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., provided by the businesses and merchants of Downtown Orangeville.  

“Market Saturdays are special and represent small town living at its very best. Discover the real benefits of a ‘love local’ lifestyle. Visit the Market, explore the small businesses that surround it, and take some time to enjoy all the great things your community and surrounding area has to offer,” said Scheel.

The market runs every Saturday until Oct. 18.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market to open for the season this weekend

By Sam Odrowski With warmer weather comes the return of outdoor events in Orangeville. On Saturday, May 3, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market will return ...

Community to come together at Caledon Trailway for 15th Annual Hike for Bethell Hospice

By Sam Odrowski Hiking is among Canada’s favourite pastimes, providing the opportunity to escape urban areas and soak in the tranquillity of nature – and ...

Headwaters Dental continues free dental work for people in need

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Dental in Orangeville will again be offering a free dental clinic for those who need some help but may be struggling ...

Green Ribbon Campaign encourages organ donation, raises awareness

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Do you know if you’re an organ donor? An Orangeville-based initiative dedicated to organ donation advocacy is raising ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates answer questions on key issues ahead of federal election

By Sam Odrowski A record-setting number of Canadians participated in advanced voting ahead of the country’s 45th General Election. And many millions more will cast ...

‘Volunteers Make Waves’ in Dufferin County and across Canada for National Volunteer Week

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to help support their communities, and Dufferin County organizations will be recognizing ...

The Health Practice opens in Orangeville, improves access to naturopathic medicine locally

By Sam Odrowski A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month. Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo featured as contestants in home improvement TV show

By Mark Pavilons Home improvement reality shows have viewers glued to their screens in record numbers. As people decide to stay put and improve their ...

Normal operations restored at Town of Orangeville following cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back ...

Senate report at Amaranth council calls for collaboration to protect soil assets

By JAMES MATTHEWS The federal government needs to designate soil as a strategic national asset. That’s according to a 2024 report called Critical Ground: Why ...