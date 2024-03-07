General News

Orangeville woman among group winning $100,000 from LOTTO MAX

March 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

An Orangeville resident is among a group of six individuals splitting $100,000 after matching the last six of seven ENOCRE numbers in the Dec. 26, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.

The group members are Nancy Coughler of Orangeville, Massimo Barone of Alliston, Chadwick Robson of Alliston, Darrell Gauley of Alliston, Gerald Grootendorst of Flesherton and Grant Enman of Glencairn.

The group of six coworkers who work in the automotive industry together have been playing the lottery together for about four years.

“We decided to play together for a big jackpot and we kept it going,” shared Massimo, the group leader, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I purchased the ticket on Christmas Eve and I forgot about it. I was at dinner when I noticed my phone was blowing up asking if I checked the ticket. My wife suggested I checked the ticket and I texted the rest of the group right away.”

“I thought he was a liar,” Chadwick laughed.

“I didn’t believe it either,” said Darrell.

“I was shocked,” added Nancy. “We are good friends and this win brought us closer together and bonded us.”

Some plans for the group members portion of the windfall include going on vacation, saving, purchasing a vehicle. completing some home renovations and putting it towards their children’s education.

“I am thrilled,” Massimo concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on King Street in Alliston.


