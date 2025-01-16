Orangeville U12A Flyers win international hockey tournament in the middle of a hot season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville U12A Flyers team are having a stellar season and are at the top of their 13-team division in the York Simcoe Minor Hockey League.

The Flyers have a 15-1-2 record – good for 32 points. They are averaging 5.4 goals per game.

The U12A Flyers are currently on a 12-game winning streak after winning their last game 3-1 over the Whitchurch-Stouffville Clippers on Jan. 5.

Flyers head coach Ryan Nicol said the team has gelled really well and they have three lines that can all produce results.

“The team has really come together,” Nicol said. “They’re playing a certain style that is really working well. We have three balanced lines, three good sets of defence, and two great goaltenders. A lot of teams will have one or two stars, but we have three good lines.

On top of the regular season, the Flyers have played in four tournaments this season.

Over the weekend of Jan. 10-12, the squad travelled to Cambridge to compete in the 65th Annual Preston International Tournament.

The tournament was hosted at four arenas in the region and had eight A-level teams competing as well as seven other divisions on the ice over the weekend.

The Flyers won the tournament with a 5-1 win in the final game over the Castor River Canucks.

“We had some good competition,” Nicol said. “The team we beat in the final, they have beat or tied some of the top teams in Ontario. They beat us 2-1 in the first game in the tournament, so the final was a bit of a redemption. We book four tournaments for the year and this was our last tournament.”

Tournament play doesn’t count towards wins and losses on the regular season schedule.

The Orangeville U12A Flyers will be on the road for their next game when they travel to Richmond Hill to take on the Jaguars.

They will return to home ice at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville on Sunday, Jan. 19, when they will host the Collingwood Blues.

Game time is 1:30 p.m.

