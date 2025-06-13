Headline News

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

June 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders!

An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while supporting a good cause.

The Orangeville SPCA Ride is taking place on June 21, in support of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre.

Riders are asked to gather at the local SPCA’s parking lot at 650 Riddell Road before the event starts at 11 a.m. From the SPCA, riders will travel to the Hockley Valley General Store, and finish at Higher Ground Café in Belfountain.

The cost to participate is $5 and there will be a raffle available at the café to help raise more funds for the SPCA.

Wayne Sumbler, the ride’s organizer, is expecting anywhere from 20 to 80 participants on June 21.

Sumbler is known in the community for riding around in his red Vespa with his dog Auston in the sidecar. Auston sports biker gear, with a helmet, vest and shades to match.

Two other dogs will be participating in the ride as well. Tracy Charles’ dog Roo, who’s travelled with her to Peru and Colombia, will be taking part.

A gentleman who Sumbler met at the Orangeville Canadian Tire also has a sidecar for his dog and will be participating in the ride.

Sumbler says his bike looks like something out of Star Wars.

Since Sumbler started fundraising for the SPCA a few years ago, he’s generated roughly $7,000.

He said he wants to make sure all of the animals in the community are properly cared for and have enough to eat. With the SPCA being a not-for-profit organization, Sumbler noted that the organization relies on donations from the community.

Nearly 20 businesses and individuals are sponsoring the SPCA Ride this year.

Cudney Funeral Home, Harley Davidson Barrie, Posh Puppy Orangeville, URO Performance, Dr. Mike Mori, Miedemas Auto Sales, Shoppers Drug Mart, M&M Food Market Orangeville, Pet Value Orangeville, Animals in Motion Rehab, Home Hardware Orangeville, Synergy Exteriors Orangeville, Liberty Tax Orangeville, Elite Water and Air, Ray’s 3rd Generation, Jason Perkins, Hawk Shop, Booklore and Best Buy are all pitching in.

Sumbler said he’d encourage everyone who is able to participate in the Orangeville SPCA Ride to come out. And anybody who wants to get involved but doesn’t have a motorcycle, can drop off a donation directly at the SPCA.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

By Sam Odrowski Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders! An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while ...

Unity in Diversity art exhibit at Museum of Dufferin showcases works of 18 artists

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While communities across the province celebrate Multicultural Month, the Museum of Dufferin is bringing diverse groups together with ...

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...