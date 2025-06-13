Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

June 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders!

An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while supporting a good cause.

The Orangeville SPCA Ride is taking place on June 21, in support of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre.

Riders are asked to gather at the local SPCA’s parking lot at 650 Riddell Road before the event starts at 11 a.m. From the SPCA, riders will travel to the Hockley Valley General Store, and finish at Higher Ground Café in Belfountain.

The cost to participate is $5 and there will be a raffle available at the café to help raise more funds for the SPCA.

Wayne Sumbler, the ride’s organizer, is expecting anywhere from 20 to 80 participants on June 21.

Sumbler is known in the community for riding around in his red Vespa with his dog Auston in the sidecar. Auston sports biker gear, with a helmet, vest and shades to match.

Two other dogs will be participating in the ride as well. Tracy Charles’ dog Roo, who’s travelled with her to Peru and Colombia, will be taking part.

A gentleman who Sumbler met at the Orangeville Canadian Tire also has a sidecar for his dog and will be participating in the ride.

Sumbler says his bike looks like something out of Star Wars.

Since Sumbler started fundraising for the SPCA a few years ago, he’s generated roughly $7,000.

He said he wants to make sure all of the animals in the community are properly cared for and have enough to eat. With the SPCA being a not-for-profit organization, Sumbler noted that the organization relies on donations from the community.

Nearly 20 businesses and individuals are sponsoring the SPCA Ride this year.

Cudney Funeral Home, Harley Davidson Barrie, Posh Puppy Orangeville, URO Performance, Dr. Mike Mori, Miedemas Auto Sales, Shoppers Drug Mart, M&M Food Market Orangeville, Pet Value Orangeville, Animals in Motion Rehab, Home Hardware Orangeville, Synergy Exteriors Orangeville, Liberty Tax Orangeville, Elite Water and Air, Ray’s 3rd Generation, Jason Perkins, Hawk Shop, Booklore and Best Buy are all pitching in.

Sumbler said he’d encourage everyone who is able to participate in the Orangeville SPCA Ride to come out. And anybody who wants to get involved but doesn’t have a motorcycle, can drop off a donation directly at the SPCA.

Readers Comments (0)