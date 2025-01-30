Orangeville SPCA looking to find ‘furever’ home for 10-month-old black domestic cat

January 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is hoping to find a forever home for a long-term resident.

Pepper is a 10-month-old black domestic short-haired cat who has been with the local animal centre for almost 180 days. She arrived at the Orangeville SPCA from another rescue centre when she was roughly four months old. Pepper is described as being shy and has been diagnosed with a manageable, but chronic upper respiratory condition.

“Finding her perfect match has been a bit more challenging because of her needs, but we’re determined to help her find the loving home she deserves,” said Shannon Bury, the local SPCA’s community outreach coordinator. “This sweet and affectionate girl has faced some challenges early in life, leaving her a little shy. However, with each passing day, Pepper continues to blossom in our care.”

Pepper’s chronic upper respiratory condition has been a contributing factor in her long wait for adoption from the local SPCA, as they work to find a home best suits her needs. The chronic condition makes it essential for her to live in a calm, patient, stress-free home as the only cat.

“We would prefer that she doesn’t go to a home with another cat, and I think that’s really been our stumbling block,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of Orangeville SPCA. “Finding the right home can present a challenge, especially when they do have medical conditions. We do our best to make sure we treat those conditions to the best of our ability, however sometimes our friends are going to have these for a lifetime, and we’re looking for the special person that is willing to give that care and time to our furry friends.”

To give Pepper a better chance at finding her forever home sooner, the Orangeville SPCA has chosen to waive the $260 fee they have for cat adoptions.

“Waiving that fee will hopefully help find a family who is able to take on the challenges that Pepper might have when she gets into her home,” said Lyons. “It’s our way of hoping to get Pepper into a home a little bit sooner so that she can continue with her recovery.”

Those interested in potentially adopting Pepper are encouraged to contact the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

“We truly believe there’s someone out there who can provide the quiet, nurturing environment Pepper needs to come out of her shell and thrive,” said Bury.

