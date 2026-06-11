Orangeville scleroderma awareness walk exceeds fundraising goal

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An inaugural fundraising walk in Orangeville has surpassed expectations, raising more than $12,000 to support scleroderma awareness and research.

On June 7, Orangeville witnessed its first-ever Make a Move for Scleroderma Awareness, a local walk to raise awareness and funds for Scleroderma research.

Organizer Stephanie Janes said that the walk was a complete success.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we raised a total of $12,438, surpassing our goal of $10,000,” she said. “We had an amazing turnout, wonderful community support, and an overwhelming amount of generosity from local businesses, sponsors, volunteers, friends, family, and donors.”

The community event, which coincides with Scleroderma Awareness Month, brought together residents, local businesses, sponsors, volunteers, friends, and family members in support of those affected by the disease.

Janes said that she was deeply moved by the outpour of community support she received in such a short time. She thanked every one of the 57 attendees and donors who demonstrated their support.

“What started as an idea just six weeks ago turned into something truly special.

As someone who organized this event in memory of my father, I am beyond grateful.” “

“Seeing our community come together to raise awareness and support those affected by this disease was incredibly moving.”

The walk was organized in memory of Janes’ father, who lived with the disease for 16 years. The event aimed not only to raise funds but also to increase public understanding of scleroderma and the challenges faced by those living with the condition.

Scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the body to produce excess collagen, leading to the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. In some cases, it can also affect internal organs, creating serious health complications.

Community members turned out in large numbers to participate in the walk, donate, and help raise awareness. Support also came from a variety of local businesses and sponsors who helped make the event possible.

Janes said that the success of the first event has highlighted the importance of continuing education and advocacy efforts surrounding scleroderma.

Donations will continue to be accepted throughout Scleroderma Awareness Month in June, with funds supporting ongoing awareness initiatives and programs for those affected by the disease.

The event marked a strong start to Scleroderma Awareness Month, raising awareness and generating support for more research.

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