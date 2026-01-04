Sports

Orangeville Scarlett Bears girls’ hockey team defeat St. James at Tony Rose

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlett Bears girls varsity hockey team are 2-2 after a win over the St. James Catholic High School Lions from Guelph.

The game was held at Tony Rose Arena on Monday, Dec. 8, in front of a large crowd that packed the arena.

ODSS took an early lead with two quick goals in the first period. At the end of the first period, the Scarlett Bears were leading 4-0.

St. James got on the scoreboard early in the second frame.

The Bears scored again to make it a 5-1 game with one period remaining.

The St. James scored again early in the third period.

ODSS finished off the game with two more goals to leave the ice with a 7-2 win.

“I thought we capitalized on a lot of our chances,” said ODSS forward Peyton Price after the game. “I think we played well as a team. We were passing and communicating on the ice. I like that we got a lot of shots through and that we had net presence, staying out in front of the net. On defence, we regrouped a lot. We didn’t spend a lot of time in our end.”

Teammate Meika Schenkel said the team played a well-executed game.

“I think we did some good passes and had good communication,” Meika said. “We passed to our defence a lot and had our heads up. The defence got shots to the net instead of hitting people’s shin pads. We were good at getting back in our zone when they were on offence. We were slowing the play down and making sure we got the puck out clean.”

The Bears are now in third place in the District 10 standings after John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute and Centre Welling District High School.

The Scarlett Bears will be back on home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 5, to host Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School.

Game time is 2 p.m.


