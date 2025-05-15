Orangeville Public Library introduces summer hours at Alder Recreation Centre branch

Summer hours begin Tuesday, May 20

The Orangeville Public Library is introducing summer hours at one of its branches this year. The revised hours are part of a pilot project to help determine the best way to serve Orangeville residents during the summer months.

The change begins the Tuesday after Victoria Day (May 20) and will remain in place until Labour Day 2025, which falls on September 1 this year.

Mill Street Library’s hours remain unchanged, with the branch will continuing its regular seven-day-a-week service.

“The summer hours allow the library to operate within its fiscal allocation,” said Darla Fraser, the library’s chief executive officer (CEO). “The revised hours were developed based on how the public has used the branch over previous summers. This pilot project will be reviewed after September 1 to determine future summer operating hours.”

Alder branch summer hours:

Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Mill Street branch hours:

Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 4 p.m.

The altered hours at the Alder branch will not impact the many great activities offered by the Orangeville Public Library over the summer months. This includes programs like the popular TD Summer Reading Club, launching with a special event on Saturday, June 28.

