Orangeville Public Library hosting Crime Writing Expert Panel

October 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

From political crime thrillers to paranormal novels and noir mystery, there’s something for every literary crime enthusiast at the next Experts in the Library event.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, join the Orangeville Public Library for a special guest panel featuring six authors from the Crime Writers of Canada (CWC) for a thrilling discussion. The Crime Writing Experts Panel will take place at the Mill Street Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Whether you’re a reader or a writer, this is such a great opportunity to discover some insight into the minds of these incredible authors and learn more about writing in this genre,” said Darla Fraser CEO of the Orangeville Public Library. “Crime Writers of Canada plays an important role in the world of Canadian Literature, and we are so fortunate to connect with them again and offer this year’s event.”

The CWC is a national non-profit organization that engages through events, panels and workshops to connect writers and readers with the stories and techniques that drive the genre. Membership to the CWC includes Canadian mystery and crime writers, associated professionals and others with a serious interest in Canadian crime writing.

At Experts in the Library, authors Jim McDonald, Hyacinthe M. Miller, Peter Thomas Pontsa, Kris Purdy, Alexis Stefanovich-Thomson and Angela van Breemen will walk through their writing process and provide valuable writing tips.

Following the panel discussion, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions or purchase a book and have it signed.

Experts in the Library is a monthly series that features engaging speakers on a range of topics including financial literacy, healthy living, technology, sustainability and more.

For program details and author biographies visit orangevillelibrary.ca or call the library at 519-941-0610.

No pre-registration is required. Refreshments will be served.


