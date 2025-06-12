Sports

Orangeville Outlaws football team looks to rebuild for next season

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Football Club is looking to bring more football back to Orangeville after dwindling numbers allowed the club to field only one divisional team this season.

The Outlaws were a thriving sports group in Orangeville with teams in several divisions and they were successful in winning football championships during previous seasons.

However, the COVID pandemic put a halt to all contact sports in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and many athletes either turned to playing other non-contact sports or just walked away from sports altogether.

As a result, the Outlaws had trouble getting new players into the sport when football resumed a regular schedule.

The Outlaws were one of the clubs that many players wanted to be a part of with athletes from as far away as Owen Sound making the trek to Orangeville for practices and games.

Outlaws Club president Roger Carmichael wants to bring back the enthusiasm for the gridiron sport locally and is hoping to attract new players who want to come out and experience the excitement of playing football.

“We’re trying to get the word out there that we are looking for U16 and U18 players,” said Club president Roger Carmichael. “There’s no football in Orangeville at the high school level so players go elsewhere, and we want to keep them here. We want them to know that football in Orangeville is as good as it was. Currently, we have one team playing – U14 A. We play in Orangeville at Westside Secondary School.”

Carmichael has a lot of experience in football, having previously been with the Hamilton Junior Ti-Cats.

“I’ve heard all the stories about Orangeville and the glory days, and how it was a place that everyone wanted to play and they were winning championships all the time,” Carmichael said. “That’s what I want to bring back.”

The Outlaws U14 team came out on top in their latest game on Saturday, June 7, against the Hamilton Jr. Ti-Cats with a 24-22 OT win.

They now have a 2-1 record for the season.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

United churches throughout Dufferin to mark 100th anniversary with community events

By Paula Brown Three church congregations in Dufferin County will be coming together to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the United Church of Canada. ...