Orangeville Outlaws football team looks to rebuild for next season

June 12, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Football Club is looking to bring more football back to Orangeville after dwindling numbers allowed the club to field only one divisional team this season.

The Outlaws were a thriving sports group in Orangeville with teams in several divisions and they were successful in winning football championships during previous seasons.

However, the COVID pandemic put a halt to all contact sports in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and many athletes either turned to playing other non-contact sports or just walked away from sports altogether.

As a result, the Outlaws had trouble getting new players into the sport when football resumed a regular schedule.

The Outlaws were one of the clubs that many players wanted to be a part of with athletes from as far away as Owen Sound making the trek to Orangeville for practices and games.

Outlaws Club president Roger Carmichael wants to bring back the enthusiasm for the gridiron sport locally and is hoping to attract new players who want to come out and experience the excitement of playing football.

“We’re trying to get the word out there that we are looking for U16 and U18 players,” said Club president Roger Carmichael. “There’s no football in Orangeville at the high school level so players go elsewhere, and we want to keep them here. We want them to know that football in Orangeville is as good as it was. Currently, we have one team playing – U14 A. We play in Orangeville at Westside Secondary School.”

Carmichael has a lot of experience in football, having previously been with the Hamilton Junior Ti-Cats.

“I’ve heard all the stories about Orangeville and the glory days, and how it was a place that everyone wanted to play and they were winning championships all the time,” Carmichael said. “That’s what I want to bring back.”

The Outlaws U14 team came out on top in their latest game on Saturday, June 7, against the Hamilton Jr. Ti-Cats with a 24-22 OT win.

They now have a 2-1 record for the season.

