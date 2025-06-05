Orangeville Music Theatre presents The Addams Family Musical

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The Addams Family has been part of American and Canadian comedic culture since the 1960s when a two-season run of nearly 60 episodes aired on TV, giving audiences this most off-beat and perversely loveable family. However brief the initial television run was, the attraction to the Addams family has been indelible.

This year, OMT is producing The Addams Family Musical, opening Friday, June 13 and running over two weekends until Saturday, June 21.

Director and choreographer Keith O’Connell is having a wonderful time in rehearsals as this show comes together, he related in a telephone interview with the Citizen this week.

When the Citizen asked the question of how challenging the show is, he acknowledged the continued popularity of the Addams Family for this musical.

“People might be familiar with the series from 1960 or the movie in 1991. It’s not difficult and this is a new musical –– well,” he said. “Sort-of.”

The Addams Family Musical was a big hit on Broadway in 2010.

To recap for the uninitiated, the Addams Family is a very funny yet macabre and strange collection of relatives, so dark in their tastes and preferences, who have lived to their own satisfaction for hundreds of years. With Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams, the father and mother of the crew, sadness, pain, death and suffering all combine as joys to them. The Addams family motto “family first and family last” really resonates and is in full force with this musical’s story which takes place years later than the movie and the series. Wednesday is no longer a child but a young woman in love with Lucas Beinekes.

The musical is basically centred on the worrisome dinner invitation Wednesday has extended to Lucas and his parents on behalf of the Addams family. The evening faces many challenges by her new love with a “normal “ young man. Dinner can only be hilarious.

People are familiar with or brought back to the characters, thanks to the TV series Wednesday, according to O’Connell.

“It’s everywhere,” he commented. “There’s merch for the Addams Family.

“More to the point, the musical is written so brilliantly, this one just hits a home run,” he enthused, “The songs are comedy and very touching.”

It’s all about family, came O’Connell’s reminder in the face of the initial angst and outrage from the many characters of Wednesday’s family, not only about a “normal” boy but also the yellow dress Wednesday chooses to wear for the dinner.

Finally, the Addams family stand together and are determined to make a good impression on the Beinekes. If Wednesday loves Lucas, they will take him to their hearts or…

Come and see for yourselves.

In choosing this show, the committee responsible felt the Addams Family goes one step further. The cast and their director clearly agree, for O’Connell was very enthusiastic with his praise of the cast and crew.

He told the Citizen, “Rehearsals have been wonderful; my barometer is you can deal with the cast you’re meant to get. With this cast I have enjoyed coming to every single rehearsal, ensuring these people are real people. You have to allow the laughs, not set them up, I tell them.”

There are no days when O’Connell is not longing to come: “I’m loving it,” he said.

Dialogue comments like, “Wednesday is growing up – she’ll be Thursday soon,” said straight-faced, are familiar to Addams Family humour.

The premise of the musical is Wednesday has fallen in love with a normal guy Lucas. When there are objections to the yellow dress, there is the reaction of “let her wear it” – we have to act the way others do.

The cast number is 20, with one set which is dressed appropriately for the scene.

They try to be normal but Grandma enters, saying, “Boy, is it a ‘normal’ out there today.”

Within the story during the dinner comes “the Game“ with a famous chalice and they have to tell the truth. Uncle Fester plays a very large part in this show and there are plenty of ancestors joining the fun from their graves.

“At the core of this musical is about acceptance and family and some promise told in such a way that is funny, poignant,” O’Connell said, promising, “The show is great. The audiences will walk out humming the tunes, a smile on their faces from laughing.”

Talking about theatre in general, he commented it is so different for everyone and depends on “who you’re there with,” each person understanding the story in different ways.

Why we should be sure to come: the Addams Family is two and a half hours of a musical unlike any other musical. They are put in a situation they have never been before. It is familiar without being familiar, like the family dynamics: familiar but not the usual.

Meanwhile, said the director and choreographer, “I can’t wait for tomorrow – another run-through. It is a family musical – everyone will be fine. Theatre is an escape and we need it”

The Addams Family Musical runs over two weekends – June 13-15 and June 20-21.

For details and to purchase tickets, go to www.orangevillmusictheatre.com/tickets

Readers Comments (0)