Orangeville Music Theatre is ready to cast some magic with The Wizard of Oz

January 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Fans of music theatre will be taken down the yellow brick road.

Orangeville Music Theatre will stage The Wizard of Oz from Jan. 9-11, led by director Barb White and the company’s artistic team.

While White is serving as artistic director for OMT for the first time, she emphasizes that this show has been shaped collectively rather than centered on any one person’s vision.

“I would say it’s not my production,” she said. “It’s our production.

“I want it to be our vision. I want everybody’s input. This has very much been a team effort, and we have an incredibly talented team that’s helped me make this production from set design to costumes.”

The core artistic team features a 22-year-old music director, a 23-year-old stage manager, and a 24-year-old choreographer, supported by seasoned contributors behind the scenes.

Without such a team, this production would have been impossible, she said.

“They are just such talented young women, and I’ve never ever felt like I was doing anything on my own,” White said. “It has solely been this group of people, and we do it together as a team.

“Everybody plays their role, but ultimately we all have a voice.”

The production leans into what makes The Wizard of Oz a lasting classic: its lessons about friendship, courage, and recognizing inner strengths. Each character believes they lack something essential, only to discover that the quality they seek has always been within them.

White sees this as closely aligned with what theatre can offer young people: a place to explore identity, build confidence, and uncover hidden abilities.

“We want to tell this lovely story of this young girl who thinks the world is against her and how she discovers, through some amazing friendships, that everything she’s ever wanted was right in her own backyard all along,” White said.

The main cast will be supported by a large ensemble. White said that ensemble is central to the show’s energy and storytelling, and many of these performers are putting in the same level of commitment as the lead roles despite having only a few lines.

Their enthusiasm and work ethic reflect the broader culture of OMT, where participants of all ages are encouraged to grow and take creative risks.

“They are foundational,” she said. “You have these kids who tried out for a major role and didn’t get it, yet they come, and they give their all just because they want to be part of it.

“They might only have two lines, yet they give the same effort as Dorothy. We have just some of the most talented kids I’ve ever seen in this production.”

Visually, the set design is imaginative and practical rather than extravagant.

Key elements like the Gale family house, the Emerald City gate, a witch’s castle turret, and a yellow brick road crafted with yellow tape help define the world of the play without overwhelming the stage, which often needs to accommodate the cast and ensemble.

Supporting the practical set will be the costume design.

“Their costumes are going to bring everything to life,” White said. “We’ve got probably, I think, the best costume designers in the world. These women are spectacular. People will love the outfits we have.”

For families in Orangeville and surrounding areas, this production is positioned as an ideal introduction to live theatre for children, according to White.

It offers a recognizable story, a family-friendly atmosphere, and a cast of young performers who are themselves in the process of discovering who they are on stage and off.

Readers Comments (0)