Orangeville Minor Soccer Club’s Storm FC U15 team dominates weekend game

January 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Broom

The Storm FC U15 Boys team played the Gladiator Soccer Academy (GSA) from North York on Saturday (Jan. 25) in the Provincial Indoor Soccer League at the Woodbridge Soccer Dome.
Storm FC came out strong, recording multiple chances on net before Jonah Traikos opened the scoring in the first half on a beautiful sideline pass and volley.

GSA responded with a goal to tie the game a minute later. However, Sam Jeffrey-Stedman sent a ball to Ben Mazenauer, who displayed some fancy footwork to pocket a goal in response. The half ended 2-1 in favor of Storm FC.

The U15 Boys started fast again in the second half and a great run by Payton Deimling set up Jonah Traikos for his second goal of the match with a low shot into the bottom left corner.

A few minutes later, a beautiful passing sequence resulted in another Jonah Traikos goal for the hat trick with a solid pass this time from Manzenauer.

Storm FC continued to apply the pressure and found the net again with goals from Sam Jeffrey-Stedman, assisted by James Mallon, and Cameron Milhomens, again assisted by Mallon.

It was a great team effort and multiple scoring opportunities were created by unselfish play and skillful ball control.  

“The boys played one of their best games of the season,” said Storm FC U15 head coach Jeff Deimling, after the game.


