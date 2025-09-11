General News

Orangeville mayor speaks out against recent vandalism at local parks

September 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is reporting an increase in theft and vandalism at local parks.

Stolen items include metal bleacher seats and copper wiring from electrical panels at Orangeville’s Springbrook Park, Kay Cee Gardens, and Rotary Park.

The Town of Orangeville says these thefts not only damage local parks but also increase costs for the community and can result in the closure of parks and sports fields.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post took to social media to share her concerns.

“I am beyond frustrated to share that over the last few days, we’ve had significant theft and vandalism in our parks,” she wrote on Sept. 5. “This isn’t just ‘a little damage.’ These senseless acts come with a big cost to our entire community. Taxpayer dollars that should be going toward improving our parks now have to go to repairs and replacements. And while we haven’t had to close any parks or fields yet, these thefts put that at risk – and they directly affect the enjoyment of our parks for families, kids, and local baseball leagues.”

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to report it to the police. The Town of Orangeville asks that the public remain vigilant when using these spaces.

“Our parks belong to everyone. They are meant to be safe, welcoming places where we can gather, play, and enjoy our community. When they’re targeted like this, it impacts us all,” Mayor Post shared. “The police are investigating, and I ask every resident to keep your eyes open. If you see suspicious activity, please report it. And if you or someone you know is struggling financially, please reach out to the County of Dufferin for support options before ever resorting to theft – there are resources available.”

Anyone with information can contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at opp.ca/reporting. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

By Paula Brown A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and ...

Dufferin residents invited to plant 200 native trees at Splitrock Narrows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the chance to help plant native vegetation in a well-known local part of the ...

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group recognized for community advocacy

By Joshua Drakes Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding ...

Talk with farmers, learn about agriculture at upcoming Dufferin Farm Tour

By Paula Brown Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see first-hand the day-to-day operations of select local farms. The ...

Orangeville man creates online platform that rewards users for charitable donations

By Sam Odrowski Do good. Save money. That’s the motto of a new online platform that rewards people for donating to Canadian charities.   Carsen ...

Recent changes to Orangeville Transit should bring efficiencies, says town official

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Savings from Orangeville’s expanded transit operation will offset unbudgeted cost increases. Route lengths, operating hours, time changes, and ...

Local food bank stretches resources to meet the community’s needs

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The federal and provincial governments need to invest more in the social safety net. And you need not ...

Mono maintains campaign to hasten cell, net improvements

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono Centre is like the Bermuda Triangle of electronic reception in the Town of Mono. So sayeth Mono ...

Rain didn’t dampen community spirit at Peel-Dufferin Plowing Association’s 100th anniversary celebration

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association celebrated their 100 years as an association with its annual plowing match. Despite the ...

Leisa Way to celebrate 100 Years of Grand Ole Opry with upcoming concert

By Paula Brown The songs of legendary country singers and songwriters who have graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry will soon be heard ...