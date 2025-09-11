Orangeville mayor speaks out against recent vandalism at local parks

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is reporting an increase in theft and vandalism at local parks.

Stolen items include metal bleacher seats and copper wiring from electrical panels at Orangeville’s Springbrook Park, Kay Cee Gardens, and Rotary Park.

The Town of Orangeville says these thefts not only damage local parks but also increase costs for the community and can result in the closure of parks and sports fields.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post took to social media to share her concerns.

“I am beyond frustrated to share that over the last few days, we’ve had significant theft and vandalism in our parks,” she wrote on Sept. 5. “This isn’t just ‘a little damage.’ These senseless acts come with a big cost to our entire community. Taxpayer dollars that should be going toward improving our parks now have to go to repairs and replacements. And while we haven’t had to close any parks or fields yet, these thefts put that at risk – and they directly affect the enjoyment of our parks for families, kids, and local baseball leagues.”

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to report it to the police. The Town of Orangeville asks that the public remain vigilant when using these spaces.

“Our parks belong to everyone. They are meant to be safe, welcoming places where we can gather, play, and enjoy our community. When they’re targeted like this, it impacts us all,” Mayor Post shared. “The police are investigating, and I ask every resident to keep your eyes open. If you see suspicious activity, please report it. And if you or someone you know is struggling financially, please reach out to the County of Dufferin for support options before ever resorting to theft – there are resources available.”

Anyone with information can contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at opp.ca/reporting. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

