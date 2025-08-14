Orangeville mayor says speed cameras are ‘not a cash grab’

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Orangeville motorists will be monitored by way of speed cameras on some town thoroughfares starting next year.

Council voted during its Aug. 11 meeting to allow a two-year automated speed enforcement trial program to begin next March with Local Authority Service (LAS) Automated Speed Enforcement, which is a division of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario. Town staff will reach out to the province’s Ministry of Transportation and the Attorney General to set the terms.

Speed cameras will be established at Spencer Avenue and Alder Street on the town’s west side. The cameras can be moved to other areas where speeding has been identified as a problem.

The town will draw up the penalties with LAS for the camera-based infractions program. The costs to run the automated speed enforcement (ASE) program will be paid with revenue from fines levied against speeding drivers.

Extra money will be squirreled away in a new Road Safety Reserve fund. It could be used to pay for future road safety and traffic calming initiatives in Orangeville.

Matthew Smith said he struggles with the recommendation that calls for two cameras at Spencer Avenue and Alder Street. Data that’s been made available to the public is “quite fragmented,” he said.

“There’s been a couple contradictory statements that have been made as well, which really add to the confusion I have,” he said. “I can’t really have an informed opinion about this with everything that’s been presented as it is.”

Smith said he asked during a council meeting in August 2024 if a speed study was conducted on Spencer Avenue. One of the councillors told him a study was completed and its showed speeding on that thoroughfare was not an issue.

“It was close, but didn’t warrant further traffic changes,” Smith said of council’s answer to his query last year.

A staff member told him then that the study indicated three of 1,000 cars moved at more than 60 kilometres per hour. Five or six per cent of traffic travelling at more than the speed limit would be a concern.

The issue was broached at last year’s meeting when a group of Settlers Creek neighbourhood residents asked council to install an automated speed enforcement system in the area.

A Zina Street-Elizabeth Street neighbourhood speed study was discussed at an October 2024 council meeting. It found that nine per cent of cars there travelled at more than 50 kms/hr while 0.3 per cent chugged along at more than 60 kms/hr. There were no issues with speed there.

“My confusion here is with 0.3 per cent for both Zina and Spencer Avenue not (being) a problem, the staff recommendation is to put a camera on Spencer Avenue and Alder, but apparently there’s no problem with those numbers,” Smith said. “I can’t understand that.”

He told council he’s yet to see any public information about traffic and speeding along Alder Street.

“I would have difficulty coming to a decision to put a camera at Alder with zero information available about it,” he said. “It hasn’t been presented as far as I know.”

Smith was also curious as to why an automatic camera is recommended as opposed to other traffic calming measures, as considered by the previous council in 2021.

“That’s something that we could implement here in town as opposed to a camera,” he said.

Given the costs associated with automatic speed cameras, at least 45 motorists must be ticketed monthly for the municipality to break even.

“If less are caught, it’s a financial failure but a success in slowing down drivers,” Smith said. “If more than 45 are caught, is that considered a financial success but a safety failure?”

Tony Dulisse, the town’s transportation and development manager, said 85 per cent of vehicles along Spencer Avenue and Alder Street are motoring within the speed limit. So there’s no speeding problem there, he said.

Part of the work with LAS was to determine the number of vehicles that were speeding in those areas. But speeding is a relative term, he said.

“Is 41 (kms/hr) speeding?” Dulisse said. “Technically it is. Is 51 speeding in a 40? Yes, it is.”

According to collected data, Dulisse said as many as four per cent of drivers on Alder Street and Spencer Avenue were deemed to have been speeding above 55 kms/hr.

Depending on the parameters, the ASE program is designed to catch the worst offenders, he said.

“We could certainly set the parameters or the data at 41 (kms/hr) but that wouldn’t be prudent,” he said. “There will be disputes that we just can’t handle.”

It’s still to be determined how many kilometres per hour above the speed limit will be flagged as an infraction by the cameras.

“The cameras are not there to be financially beneficial to the municipality,” Dulisse said. “They’re there to be effective in curbing habits that speeders have. Especially through school zones like Spencer and especially through places that have parks like Alder.”

Following the council meeting, Mayor Lisa Post commented on the issue on social media. She wrote that speeding on residential streets and overall road safety are the main complaints she hears from residents.

Council, a few years ago, reduced speed limits on residential roads from 50 to 40 km/hr because there’s no reason for motorists to drive faster than that where families live, walk, and play.

“This pilot program is another tool to improve road safety in our community –– not a cash grab,” she said. “We intend for the cameras to target the worst speeders in areas of town where kids and families are walking to school, playing at the park, and visiting our recreation facilities.”

To counter the misconception among any residents about the enforcement cameras being a cash grab for the municipality, Coun. Andy Macintosh suggested that money over operating costs be turned over to the local food bank.

“We’re not out for money,” he said. “We’re out for safety.”

“In two years, if it’s not working and there’s problems with it or the legislation is not permitting us to accomplish what we want to accomplish, we haven’t invested anything in it,” Post said. “There’s no loss for us there.”

