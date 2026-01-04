Headline News

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden.

County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner in the role.

Post, who’s served as Orangeville’s mayor since 2022, said it was an honour to be chosen warden for the final year before council’s term ends and provincewide municipal elections are held Oct. 26. Her role is one of service, advocacy for the county and its member municipalities, and collaboration.

“The county is at a pivotal moment,” Post said.

It is growing and evolving. Dufferin County faces many of the same pressures and challenges as communities across the province, particularly around housing, homelessness, affordability, and infrastructure deficits, she said.

Post acknowledged that a one-year term at the helm is a relatively short time when there are such difficult challenges.

She would like to see the successful launch of the county’s Health and Human Services Hub, inclusive of the Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub and the Youth Wellness Hubs of Ontario platforms.

Post said she is eager to watch the implementation of some recommendations from the Homelessness Task Force and, of course, a successful budget process set to begin in January.

“We are facing huge budget pressures and we need to address our challenges while being fiscally responsible,” Post said and thanked Horner for her stewardship over the last year.

Post will pick up the mantle of advocacy through partnership to explore all possibilities toward addressing the issues the county and its communities face.

And the Orangeville mayor said she has a track record that points to the effectiveness and importance of parties working together.

She has spent much time over the last few years building relationships beyond the county with partners in the provincial government, the Western Ontario Wardens Caucus, and the Small Urban GTHA Mayors Caucus.

“I have been using those connections to elevate the needs of our residents and I intend to do the same at the county level,” she said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Year in Review 2025

Attention Readers!  For the first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2026, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows of the second ...

Orangeville council enjoyed much success in 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s council hit its stride over the last year. And Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said that’s indicated by the commencement of long-awaited ...

‘We can’t keep up with the demand’: Orangeville Food Bank struggles with rising usage

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is sounding the alarm on the rapidly growing issue of food insecurity. A new record of 1,600 people ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

Theatre Orangeville reflects on 2025 and looks ahead to 2026

By Joshua Drakes It may come as no surprise that 2025 has been a busy year for Theatre Orangeville. From mainstage productions to youth programming, ...