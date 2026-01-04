Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

January 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden.

County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner in the role.

Post, who’s served as Orangeville’s mayor since 2022, said it was an honour to be chosen warden for the final year before council’s term ends and provincewide municipal elections are held Oct. 26. Her role is one of service, advocacy for the county and its member municipalities, and collaboration.

“The county is at a pivotal moment,” Post said.

It is growing and evolving. Dufferin County faces many of the same pressures and challenges as communities across the province, particularly around housing, homelessness, affordability, and infrastructure deficits, she said.

Post acknowledged that a one-year term at the helm is a relatively short time when there are such difficult challenges.

She would like to see the successful launch of the county’s Health and Human Services Hub, inclusive of the Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub and the Youth Wellness Hubs of Ontario platforms.

Post said she is eager to watch the implementation of some recommendations from the Homelessness Task Force and, of course, a successful budget process set to begin in January.

“We are facing huge budget pressures and we need to address our challenges while being fiscally responsible,” Post said and thanked Horner for her stewardship over the last year.

Post will pick up the mantle of advocacy through partnership to explore all possibilities toward addressing the issues the county and its communities face.

And the Orangeville mayor said she has a track record that points to the effectiveness and importance of parties working together.

She has spent much time over the last few years building relationships beyond the county with partners in the provincial government, the Western Ontario Wardens Caucus, and the Small Urban GTHA Mayors Caucus.

“I have been using those connections to elevate the needs of our residents and I intend to do the same at the county level,” she said.

