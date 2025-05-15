General News

Orangeville mayor (for a day) says we all need to laugh more

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Monday was Unleash Your Inner Child Day in Orangeville.

In his capacity as the town’s mayor for a day, David Nairn, the outgoing artistic director at Theatre Orangeville, capped his brief time in office by declaring May 12, 2025, to be Unleash Your Inner Child Day.

It was his last day before retirement after 26 years of shepherding the local theatre company. And it was a 24-hour trade-off as Mayor Lisa Post assumed the responsibilities of Theatre Orangeville’s artistic director for a day.

Opening the town council’s May 12 meeting, Nairn took time to recognize the heaviness of the world around us.

“The pressure, the rules, the stress, and the uncertainties,” he said.

Life in Orangeville is often filled with responsibilities, schedules, and grown-up decisions. Nairn said that “it is a proven fact, probably,” that recess, laughter, and playtime are good for the soul regardless of age.

The memories of childhood such as hopscotch, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, skipping ropes, tree climbing, and swing sets remain timeless and joyful pursuits. Indeed, the passing of years puts distance between a person and that fun.

“The imagination, wonder, and unfiltered joy of childhood are qualities we can all use a little more of, especially on a Monday,” Nairn said. “Dessert before dinner is sometimes exactly the kind of rule-breaking we need to remember what fun feels like.”

He named the day and urged Orangeville residents to take a break from seriousness.

“Laugh loudly and often,” he said. “Bonus points for snorts. Draw something silly in chalk on the sidewalk. Jump in puddles or swing as high as you can. And, yes, have dessert before dinner if the moment calls for it.”


