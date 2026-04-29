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Orangeville man wins $50,000 on scratch ticket

April 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

An Orangeville resident has an extra $50,000 in his bank account after winning on a scratch ticket.

Jonathan Byart, 44, recently won an Instant Cash in Multi-Win after buying the ticket at Ro-9 Convenience on Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville.

Byart is an automotive service manager who said he’s been playing the lottery once or twice a week with OLG for about 20 years, primarily purchasing instant scratch tickets.

He played his ticket at the store and discovered his first big win just minutes after buying it.

“At first, I was frozen in shock,” he said. “A wave of emotions hit me and I started to tear up. There were a few others in the store who asked me if I was okay. When I told them I won the lottery, they were so happy for me. It was overwhelming and beautiful to share that moment with complete strangers.”

When asked how he plans to spend his winnings, Byart said he’s going to invest some for the future and consider how to best spend the rest.

The big win came with a mix of “disbelief and gratitude,” according to Byart.

“I never thought I’d win this much money. It feels almost unreal — like I’m waiting to wake up from a dream,” he said.


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