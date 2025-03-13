General News

Orangeville man wins $100,000 in LOTTO MAX draw

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville resident William Bousher is among the luckiest men in town.

Bousher matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the Jan. 31 LOTTO MAX draw, winning him $100,000.

The father of two, has been playing the lottery with OLG for a decade and always adds ENCORE to his plays.

Bousher purchased his winning ticket online, and shortly thereafter, he received an email from OLG informing him of his first big win. 

“It was a Friday morning, when I received the email from OLG,” he recalled, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was so surprised! I had read it a few times before it sunk in. It didn’t seem real!”

“I’ve shared the good news with a few family members and friends. Everyone is thrilled for me,” Bousher smiled. “It’s a great feeling.”

With his winnings, he said he looks forward to taking his kids on a trip.

“I don’t know where we are going yet. I’ll have to talk to them and see what they have in mind,” Bousher noted.


