Orangeville looks at road map to more efficient transportation

December 11, 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A large component of devising a transportation master plan for Orangeville is anticipating what future needs will likely be.

Kevin Jones, a consultant at Paradigm Transportation Solutions Ltd., recently appeared before council to provide an update on the town’s transportation master plan.

The group is near the end of the four-step process toward a sound plan, he said during the Orangeville council meeting on Dec. 8. The public and various stakeholder groups have given feedback, and the plan is at the final formulation stage.

“A lot of similar comments we got,” Jones said. “But also a real theme around investing in transit for the benefit of the community.”

They’re looking at six per cent of travel within town being by transit. And that’s about triple of what’s done today, he said. To do that, bus coverage areas will be expanded and hours of operation extended to allow more trips for more people.

Paradigm is planning for growth, Jones said.

Orangeville is projected to grow to a population of 38,500 residents and will be the centre of about 22,000 jobs by 2051. Much of that growth will be in the northwest area of town.

The plan is about preparing for that growth and looking ahead to what the possible infrastructure needs will be to best accommodate that influx of people and industry.

That will require such road improvements as widening Hansen Boulevard and County Road 109, which is already in Dufferin County’s transportation master plan. County Road 109 would need an extension to Highway 9.

Blind Line should be extended to Centennial Road, and College Avenue should reach Clara Street.

Paradigm has also suggested five locations for the municipality to include roundabouts.

“The town should start to look at roundabouts as a way to manage some of the conflicts in intersections,” he said. “They perform much safer and more efficient than signal lights in intersections.”

He said Orangeville can live up to a transportation master plan if it makes the necessary investments over time.

Jones also suggested the town’s 2017 downtown parking study should be revisited and updated. That may include future all-day parking and increased options for downtown employee parking.

Another facet of future transportation infrastructure will be more electric vehicle charging stations.

“Electric vehicles are coming,” he said. “There’ll probably be some ups and downs in terms of their adoption, but over time they will be coming. So you should be investing in that infrastructure as well.”

