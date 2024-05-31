General News

Orangeville Lions holding annual food drive at Metro

May 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

As the Orangeville Food Bank grapples with increased demand, the Orangeville Lions are helping keep the shelves stocked with its annual food drive at the local Metro grocery store.

The food drive takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, in front of Metro ( 150 First St.), where cash donations and food items will be accepted.

The local Lions hold three food drives for the Orangeville Food Bank each year in cooperation with Metro.

In the past, the food drives have collected thousands of pounds of food and thousands of dollars.

“This does not include the donations made at the Metro checkout counters,” noted the Orangeville Lions in a media release. “Metro has prepared bags of the most needed items at various price points that can be purchased for donation. Purchase of the most needed perishable and non-perishable items may also be made and donated, as well as cash donations.”

The most needed non-perishable items for the food drive are sidekicks’ pasta, toilet paper, crackers, dry soup, canned meats, cookies, pudding and fruit cups. Other needed items include condiments, juice jugs and boxes, school-friendly granola bars, dish soap, peanut butter, tampons, shampoo, and sugar.

For perishable food items, the food bank is looking for fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and meat.

Items that are not accepted are homemade goods, dishes made with alcohol, outdated or damaged canned goods, medicines, medical supplies, partially opened items and clothing.

The Orangeville Lions are grateful for any support they receive during the June 1 food drive at Metro from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.


