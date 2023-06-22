Orangeville hires permanent Chief Administrative Officer David Smith

June 22, 2023 · 0 Comments

A new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) has been hired in Orangeville. David Smith, who has more than 40 years of experience in municipal government, most recently as CAO with the Municipality of Port Hope, will be taking over the role from Jennifer Innis sometime this summer.

Throughout his career, Smith has worked for the City of Mississauga, the City of Waterloo, and the Town of Saugeen Shores. He has served on hydro local distribution company boards as the shareholder’s representative, worked with libraries and OPP partners, and is an active community volunteer. Smith graduated from the University of Toronto in 1987.

“After an extensive search process, we are thrilled to have David join our team as CAO. David has extensive experience in municipal government, proven leadership skills as CAO, and a demonstrated commitment to and success in strengthening staff teams – we are very fortunate he has chosen to come to Orangeville, and I look forward to all we will achieve together,” said Mayor Lisa Post about the appointment.

Smith has a long-standing connection to Orangeville, having previously lived here and raised a family nearby.

“Having always been impressed by Orangeville, I am delighted to be moving back,” Smith said. “I’m passionate about community building and Orangeville is clearly a community that works hard to achieve its vision. I look forward to supporting Orangeville Council and staff as CAO.”

