Headline News

Orangeville Food Bank victimized by mail theft

January 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Criminals recently targeted the Orangeville Food Bank.

Two individuals broke into the food bank’s external mailbox on Saturday, Jan. 18, potentially compromising donations that arrived during the Friday, Jan. 17 mail delivery.

“We were surprised by the theft,” said Heather Hayes, executive director of the Orangeville Food Bank. “This has never been an issue in the last 10 years that I have been with the food bank.”

She added, “Our ultimate concern is that the donors, who are integral to our ability to feed those in need, are aware that their donations may not have been received as they intended. We are committed to ensuring donations are secure regardless of how they come to us and are working on installing additional security measures to reduce the risk of future thefts.”

The incident has been reported to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and security footage has been provided to aid the police in their investigation.

While the police investigate, the food bank is encouraging anyone who mailed a donation during the week leading up to Jan. 18 to contact them to confirm if their contribution was received.

“This will help us accurately account for any missing donations and ensure proper acknowledgement of your generosity,” said the Orangeville Food Bank in a statement to donors on Jan. 22.

Donors can verify their contributions by calling 226-558-2109, emailing carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org or visiting the food bank in person at 3 Commerce Rd. during regular business hours.

“Every donation to our food bank represents someone’s compassionate desire to help their neighbours in need. We take this breach of trust very seriously and are implementing additional security measures to prevent future incidents,” said the Orangeville Food Bank’s statement.

“We thank our community for their ongoing support and vigilance in helping us serve those in need.”


