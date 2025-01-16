Orangeville Food Bank to hold 8th Annual Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser

The Orangeville Food Bank (OFB) is gearing up to host the 8th Annual “Coldest Night of the Year” event.

This year the goal is to raise $200,000 which would help cover the 40 per cent increase in the demands for food bank services in the past year.

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, with a 2km and a 5km walking route.

The “Coldest Night of the Year” is a national event that benefits local charities. Tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of their homes to gather together in support of those in need.

It is a family-friendly walk that raises money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

“Each step we take brings someone closer to safety, health and home,” said the Orangeville Food Bank in a press release.

To register for the event, visit https://cnoy.org/location/orangeville. Registration is now open. The Orangeville Food Bank is a not-for-profit organization that provides emergency food and supplies to over 1,500 people a month in the Orangeville area.

It is supported by approximately 210 volunteers and relies on food and monetary donations from the community. The not-for-profit organization does not receive regular funding from any level of government.

The Orangeville Food Bank believes in dignity and uses a points-based shopping system where patrons choose their own food.

It is a member of Feed Ontario, one of the organizations in the Food Banks Canada Network.

