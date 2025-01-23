Orangeville Food Bank releases data on usage

General News

January 23, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

Data concerning monthly visits to the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share in Grand Valley was recently released for the month of December.

The Orangeville Food Bank has seen a 19 per cent increase in the number of households it served in December 2024, compared to December 2023.

Data shows 32 per cent of the people accessing the Orangeville Food Bank are children and 12 per cent of food bank users own their home but are still struggling to make ends meet.

At the Dufferin Food Share, which manages the Grand Valley Food Bank, there was a 46 per cent increase in individuals accessing its services from December 2023 to December 2024. The number rose from 70 to 112.

Other interesting stats include 34 per cent of those accessing the food bank are children and 24 per cent own their home but do not have enough money to purchase food.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the Grand Valley Food Bank joined forces with Orangeville Food Bank, now known as Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley. 


