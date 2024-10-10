Orangeville Food Bank receives over 20,000 lbs of donations from mayor’s food drive

October 10, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Food Bank has been struggling to keep its shelves stocked due to a rapid rise in demand over the past couple of years.

In response, several food drives have been held locally to help meet the need.

But one food drive in particular has resulted in a massive influx of donations.

Organized by Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, the Rooted In Community Food Drive generated over 20,000 lbs of food and $8,559 for the Orangeville Food Bank on Saturday, Oct. 5.

“I was so overwhelmed with the need to stock our shelves a few weeks ago – devastated by not being able to support those most in need – and in the matter of a few short weeks that completely turned around,” said Orangeville Food Bank executive director Heather Hayes.

“The community rallied, supported us with donations for purchasing to fill our shelves and then the community organized food drives started popping up with Mayor Posts’ Rooted In Community drive bringing in over 20,000 lbs of food on Saturday.”

She added, “There have been tears of gratitude; hugs; joyful dances as we received the food this weekend. The community has really come together to make sure that their neighbours, friends and family are fed. It is a privilege to be part of such an amazing community and we can’t thank Mayor Post enough – neighbours helping neighbours care for our community!”

Every $3.58 donated to the Orangeville Food Bank allows it to purchase 1 lb of food, the monetary donations dropped off Saturday will enable the purchase of an additional 2,393 lbs, for a combined donation of 22,801 lbs.

The food drive was held as a challenge, with 17 Zones set up throughout Orangeville where food was accepted. The individuals who volunteered to operate the zones competed to collect the most donations.

Zone 10 (Settlers Creek) collected 2,122 lbs and $2309 for an adjusted total of 2,767 lbs and won first place in the challenge. They were followed by Zone 11 (Browns Farm/Montgomery Village) in second place, which received 2,419 lbs of food and $455 for an adjusted total of $2546.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post was blown away by the level of community support she saw on Saturday for the Rooted In Community Food Drive.

“Orangeville stepped up and showed the world what #RootedInCommunity really means. This weekend showed the incredible power of a community united together for an important cause. We put our differences aside and showed each other that at the root of everything, the most important thing we can do is take care of each other,” she told the Citizen.

“The vibe across the community on Saturday was electric. You couldn’t turn a corner or flip through Facebook without hearing about the #RootedInCommuntiy Food Drive. Social media feeds were filled with positivity and community awesomeness! And most importantly, we were having important conversations about the realities of food insecurity in our community.”

Mayor Post added, “A lot of people didn’t realize just how many people in our community are using the food bank and how many pounds of food they need to meet the need each and every month.”

An average of 1,800 people now access the Orangeville Food Bank each month, representing a steep rise from the 380 monthly visitors it saw when Hayes first started as executive director of the food bank in 2015.

And due to that increase in usage, the Orangeville Food Bank distributed 143 per cent more food than was donated back in August of this year.

The rise in use eventually led to a shortage but that has been resolved thanks to several community food drives taking place over the past few weeks.

Mayor Post said she heard several incredible stories from people in or visiting the community during her Rooted In Community Food Drive.

“A couple came from Toronto because they heard about the food drive and wanted to be a part of it – so they made a donation and stayed in Orangeville for the day visiting the downtown and the Farmers’ Market,” said Mayor Post.

She added, “A woman called one of the volunteers to pick up a donation at her home – she was bedridden and struggling herself but wanted to participate, acknowledging that there are people in our community who are struggling more than her and she wanted to help.”

The number of young people in the community who handed out flyers ahead of the food drive and came out to zones to make donations, or to lend a helping hand, was also inspiring to see, said Mayor Post.

“A huge thank you to everyone who volunteered, everyone who donated, and everyone who took the time to share a post and help us get the word out! And a giant shout out to the incredible staff and volunteers at the Orangeville Food Bank who not only came in on Saturday to receive all of this food, but who also all picked up extra shifts over the next little bit to ensure the food sort got done,” Mayor Post noted.

The Orangeville Food Bank is located at 3 Commerce Rd. in Orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)