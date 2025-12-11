Orangeville Food Bank continues to see demand outpace supply of donations

December 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Food Bank’s newly released statistics for November show continued growth in the number of people relying on its services.

Nearly 60,000 pounds of food were distributed through November, while 38,000 pounds were collected, resulting in a 12,000-pound shortfall.

Donor funds are used to purchase food when there is a shortfall, ensuring families remain fed.

Throughout November, 1,604 people received support from the food bank’s programs. Of those supported, 547 were children, and 235 were seniors. Over 60 of the people who accessed the food bank last month were new clients.

“These numbers represent real people in our community –– families doing their best to make ends meet and neighbours who rely on strong, collaborative support systems. We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing partnership with our municipalities, churches, local organizations, companies, foundations and donors, which allows us to provide accessible, dignified, and barrier-free food programs,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank.

“As we head into winter, we remain committed to meeting this growing need while building long-term, sustainable solutions for food security across Dufferin County.”

Meanwhile, monthly demand is decreasing at the Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley, which is operated by the Orangeville Food Bank. The number of people accessing food went from 57 in October to 46 in November.

While more than 5,000 pounds of food were distributed in October, just over 3,200 pounds went out the door in November.

The Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley is located at 27 Main Street North, Grand Valley.

Readers Comments (0)