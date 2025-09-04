Orangeville Food Bank announces statistics for July

September 4, 2025

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville Food Bank has been busy this summer.

Over the course of July, it distributed over 59,000 pounds of food.

The Orangeville Food Bank released its monthly community update for July on Sept. 2.

Several statistics were highlighted by the food bank’s donor engagement and outreach manager Carrie-Anne DeCaprio.

She noted that in July, the food bank welcomed 81 new households, as families and individuals reached the point where groceries no longer fit their budgets.

“In July, 205 seniors came out for our assistance. These are individuals who dedicated their lives to work, now on fixed incomes and facing tough financial decisions,” DeCaprio noted.

“Even paychecks are falling short — 216 working individuals required food support last month [July]. This highlights a critical issue: employment used to ensure food security, yet it often doesn’t anymore.”

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Orangeville Food Bank shared a couple of essential actions the community can take to address food insecurity and poverty.

Residents can advocate for increased assistance rates to ensure Ontario Works (OW) and the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) meet the cost of living, so people can afford food and shelter. Both these programs are administered through the provincial government.

Currently, a single person on OW can receive a maximum of $733 for basic needs plus a $390 shelter allowance per month to cover their costs of living. Meanwhile, ODSP for a single person can be up to $1,368 with the highest shelter allowance.

Right now, the median monthly cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Orangeville is $2,000, according to Zumper’s rental market trends.

“Affordable housing is a key barrier for many people who experience food insecurity. As a community, we can support and incentivize affordable housing developments through zoning changes, subsidies, or partnerships with local developers,” reads the Orangeville Food Bank’s monthly community update for July.

The Orangeville Food Bank is located at 3 Commerce Rd., Orangeville.

