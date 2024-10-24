Orangeville eases parking rules for Pheasant Court

October 24, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville staff devised a means by which neighbourhood parking restrictions could have been eased.

But town council voted against allowing the picking and choosing of which thoroughfares can have parking on both sides of the street on Oct. 21.

Instead, parking restrictions will be removed from the north and east sides of Pheasant Court except for the area between House No. 98 and House No. 108. Restrictions will also be maintained around the cul-de-sac on both sides.

In November 2021, the town council of the day updated its Consolidated Traffic Bylaw to restrict parking to one side of most of Orangeville’s streets. The restrictions went into effect in early 2023.

Staff undertook an analysis of the bylaw to determine what streets would be impacted and what restrictions should be added or modified. That was when municipal staff determined that, in order to be equitable, all roads would be subject to the restrictions.

The plan to initiate the restrictions began with communications and a work plan to install the No Parking signs.

There was a grace period following the installation of the signs whereby Bylaw Officers began issuing warnings that vehicles were parked in contravention of the new restrictions.

Once the grace period ended, enforcement began.

Since the new restrictions came into full force, council and staff have heard from a number of residents in neighbourhoods, such as the Pheasant Court area, requesting that the town reconsider the restrictions.

After meeting with the neighbourhood’s residents and listening to their reasoning, town staff determined that there was merit in relaxing some of the parking restrictions so a plan was developed whereby those areas could be reviewed and, if deemed appropriate, changes could be recommended to council.

Transportation and Development staff in consultation with Emergency Services and Public Works proposed a number of benchmarks neighbourhood streets need before the restrictions could possibly be relaxed there.

The road must be at least 11 metres wide and be a single-lane non-through (dead-end) road. That’s the case at Pheasant Court.

Sight lines must be maintained to minimize vehicle conflicts and the thoroughfare’s daily traffic must not exceed 1,000 vehicles for a local road. The daily traffic must not exceed 5,000 vehicles for a minor collector road like Amelia Street between College Avenue and Credit Creek Boulevard.

Restricting parking on one side of local and collector roads maintains access for maintenance, utility, and emergency vehicles. When opportunities to re-establish parking in those areas where emergency response is not adversely impacted, the roadway is wide enough, daily traffic is low and site lines and traffic operations are not impacted, on-street parking can be allowed in those areas.

Such collector roads as College Avenue, Hansen Boulevard, C-Line, Alder Street, and Centennial Road would not be considered due to the number of vehicles, the function of the road, and the presence of trucks using the road to commercial and industrial facilities.

The roads will be monitored for a period of time to determine if the changes are working for all stakeholders.

Both Pheasant Court and Amelia Street would meet the criteria for review and allow staff to revisit the areas and recommend changes to council.

Pheasant Court parking is restricted on the east and north side of the street. The recommendations include lifting those restrictions but maintaining the restrictions between House No. 98 and House No. 108 to protect site lines for on-coming vehicles.

The area around the cul-de-sac would continue to have parking restrictions to maintain access for utility and emergency vehicles.

Amelia Street parking between College Avenue and Credit Creek Boulevard is restricted on the west side of the street. Town staff’s recommendations include lifting those restrictions and allowing for parking on both sides of Amelia in this area.

Parking would continue to be restricted in front of fire hydrants and near intersections in accordance with other provisions of the current traffic bylaw.

Councillor Andy Macintosh said the parking restriction was borne out of a concern for safety.

“I’m concerned if we start picking and choosing where we’re going to allow parking on both sides of the street, staff is going to become overwhelmed with going out and looking at it and stuff,” he said.

Situations will be created in which neighbourhoods will be pitted against neighbourhoods, he said.

Coun. Joe Andrews said allowing parking on both sides of some roads will infringe upon bike lanes in some areas.

“For the sake of consistency, I think it is imperative that we stick to what we approved,” Andrews said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said there was a secondary concern to the initial debate about restricting parking. In the summer months, you have instances in some neighbourhoods where people park their cars and leave them in a spot for weeks.

“They don’t move,” he said. “We were supposed to come back with time restrictions.”

Tony Dulisse, the town’s transportation and development manager, said staff will soon work with bylaw officials to pin down parking timeframes so people aren’t leaving vehicles parked for extended periods of time.

“We just have not gotten to that yet,” he said. “It’s been a staffing issue to this point.”

