Sports

Orangeville District Secondary School’s senior girls tied for first in District 10 volleyball

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears senior girls volleyball team is in a three-way tie for first place in the District 10 standings.
This year, it is a very competitive season for the district.
The Bears have a 6-2 match win record and 12 points. They are tied with Bishop Macdonell and Centennial Collegiate, who have identical records and points totals.
The ODSS season started on Nov. 25, with a 3-1 win over Guelph Collegiate. From there, they have won six out of eight matches played so far this season.
Their latest match, held on home court at the ODSS gym on Dec. 18, ended in a 3-1 win over the Guelph Collegiate Gaels.
There are eight high schools entered in the senior girls’ volleyball competition this year in District 10. They have a 14-game schedule that runs through Feb. 10, before going into the playoffs.
The playoffs will have quarter-final and semi-final matches to determine who will go to the District championship game on Feb. 20.
After the top three teams, the standings are rounded out with Centre Wellington, John F. Ross, Guelph Collegiate, St. James, and Our Lady of Lourdes.
The senior Bears girls team will be back on their home court at ODSS on Thursday, Jan. 8, when they will host John F. Ross.
Game time is 3:45 p.m.


Junior
The ODSS Scarlett Bears junior girls volleyball team is currently in sixth place in the District 10 standings with a 3-5 record and six points.
The junior Bears won their last match 3-2 over the Guelph Collegiate Gaels in the gym at ODSS on Dec. 18.
John F. Ross is currently in first place in the District standings.
There are eight high schools entered in the junior competition in District 10 this year. They will play a 14-game regular season schedule before going into the playoffs.
The playoffs will feature a quarterfinal and a semifinal round to determine which teams will play in the District 10 championship game on Feb. 24.
The Bears junior girls team will be back on their home court at ODSS on Thursday, Jan. 8, to host John F. Ross.
Game time is 3:45 p.m.


