Orangeville District Secondary School’s senior girls tied for first in District 10 volleyball

Attention Readers! For the first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2026, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows of the second ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s council hit its stride over the last year. And Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said that’s indicated by the commencement of long-awaited ...

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is sounding the alarm on the rapidly growing issue of food insecurity. A new record of 1,600 people ...

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

By Joshua Drakes It may come as no surprise that 2025 has been a busy year for Theatre Orangeville. From mainstage productions to youth programming, ...