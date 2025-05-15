General News

Orangeville District Secondary School to host over 500 athletes for Special Olympics Track and Field Day

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Special Olympics Track and Field Day is coming to Orangeville next week for students at schools across Dufferin County and North Wellington.

Approximately 500 athletes and peer coaches, supported by staff and volunteers, will be present as athletes from multiple Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) schools compete in track and field and adaptive events on Wednesday, May 21.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate our athletes,” said April King, UGDSB’s principal of special education, 12-K and accessibility. “We are grateful for the volunteers, staff, families, and community members who have offered support and look forward to a joy-filled day.”

This event, which sees students of all ages, is a partnership between the UGDSB, Special Olympics Ontario, Special Olympics Dufferin Branch, and Dufferin OPP and Fire Services. 

Participants will compete in several different competitions. They include, the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, standing long jump, running long jump, and soft ball throw. There’s also adaptive events for those with physical challenges, which include Basketball Shooting, 25-meter Walk/Run, T-Ball Hitting, Bean Bag Toss, Bocce Bowling, and Beach Ball Croquet.

The opening ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Orangeville District Secondary School (22 Faulkner St., Orangeville). 

A separate event was held for schools in Centre Wellington and Guelph on May 14, 2025

All are welcome to attend and cheer on the student-athletes.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Tickets on sale now for 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree in support of local hospital

By Paula Brown Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy will be helping raise funds for health care in Dufferin County as he takes the stage in Mulmur ...

Smile Cookie Campaign sets record with $50,000 donation to Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski The recent Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised a record amount of money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). In partnership with ...

Dufferin County food banks each receive $10,000 in food donations from Kraft Hockeyville

By Paula Brown North Dufferin residents who rallied to support Honeywood Arena during the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition have done more than help raise funds ...

Dufferin Arts Council launching bursary, scholarship programs to support artists in the region

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin Arts Council will distribute $15,000 to aspiring and semi-established artists through its annual programs later this year. Submissions for the ...

Council says no gas tax money for Townline pavement

By JAMES MATTHEWS Continuing to lobby for pavement on Mono-Adjala Townline will not influence when the road will get asphalt, according to Mono’s mayor. Mono ...

Lord Dufferin IODE’s 30th Annual Geranium Sale accepting pre-orders

By Sam Odrowski Spring is here! And a local women-led not-for-profit organization is kicking off its yearly geranium sale to help people freshen up their ...

Orangeville and District Animal Centre receive 500 cat cabins amidst kitten season

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre will soon be able to provide a more comfortable stay ...

Orangeville grandmother requests community’s help finding missing granddaughter

Jillianne, 15, reported missing on April 28, family suspects she’s in Brampton, GTA or Southern Ontario By Sam Odrowski An Orangeville grandmother is encouraging the ...

Headwaters Dental provides free dental care during special clinic day

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Dental in Orangeville held its annual day of free dentistry at its Orangeville clinic on Monday, May 5. The special day ...

Friends of Jim “Cheesy” Stewart host fundraiser for cancer treatment

By Joshua Drakes Bar on Broadway was abuzz over the weekend as a small army of friends and supporters gathered for a two-day fundraising drive ...