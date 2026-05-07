Orangeville District Secondary School girls’ rugby team battles through the season

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlett Bears girls’ rugby team continues to put out a good effort this season, despite taking a loss in their most recent game.

Starting the season with a win, the Bears played their first game on April 22, travelling to Erin to take on the Erin District High School Raiders.

Both teams scored early in that game. The Bears had a solid second half and late-game goal, and a successful kick gave the ODSS team a 29-12 win.

“I think today’s game went quite well for our first game of the season,” said Sarah MacCoubrey, a player for the Bears, after that game. “Everybody put their heart and soul on the field and did everything they could to bring home that win. On defence, our tackles were phenomenal. On defence, our tackles were perfect. I think we played an overall amazing game.”

The Bears started practising with indoor dry-land training back in January. They moved outdoors in the spring when the weather allowed.

In their latest game, the Bears faced John F. Ross from Guelph on April 29 at ODSS.

There was a light drizzle throughout the game, making ball handling difficult.

The Bears had to settle for a 64-5 loss in that game.

In the early going of the season, Centre Dufferin District High School has moved to the top of the District 4/10 standings, going 3-0.

John F. Ross is in second place, also with a 3-0 record.

Bishop Macdonell from Guelph is in the number three spot with a 1-2 record.

Centennial Collegiate is in fourth place, followed by Guelph Collegiate and ODSS.

After the April 29 game, the Bears have a 1-2 record.

Erin District High School and Centre Wellington District High School are still looking for their first wins of the season.

The Bears will be back on their home field on Wednesday, May 13, to host the Centre Dufferin Royals.

Game time is 4 p.m.

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