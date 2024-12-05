Orangeville & District Animal Centre looking to provide pets with new home for the holidays

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is looking to make the holiday season a merry one for animals in need.

The local animal shelter announced the start of their iAdopt for the Holidays campaign in a press release on Monday (Dec. 2). The campaign, which runs through Dec. 24, aims to find loving homes for animals within the Ontario SPCA shelter system during the holidays.

This year, the campaign will look to find homes for 500 animals across Ontario, including 75 at the Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

“We’re hoping to make this season merry and bright for animals in our care,” said Dawn Lyons, Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “With so many deserving animals waiting for their forever homes, we’re encouraging families to consider adoption this holiday season if they’ve been thinking of adding a furry friend to their life. Help us empty our animal centre so these deserving animals can spend the holidays with their new families.”

The Ontario SPCA said the holiday season and the iAdopt for the Holiday campaign is the perfect time for those considering adding a furry friend to their family to think about adoption.

“With more people home during the holidays, animals can adjust to their forever homes with extra attention and care,” said the Ontario SPCA.

Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. They also go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition.

To see animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt

For those who are not able to adopt this holiday season, there are still ways to help support the animals in need. Individuals can provide donations, which help provide shelter and care for animals waiting for their forever home.

Animal lovers can also shop on Paws & Give, the Ontario SPCA’s online giving store, which offers a range of products for both pets and their people. From toys for shelter animals to holiday gift packs for cats and dogs, each purchase supports the Ontario SPCA’s work to give animals in need a second chance.

“Every donation makes a meaningful impact,” writes the Ontario SPCA.

Those interested in making a donation or shopping at the Paws & Give shop can do so by visiting, www.ontariospca.ca.

