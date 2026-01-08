Orangeville council looks to maintain momentum before 2026 election

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville’s council has done a lot of things right in the months before it heads into the final year of its term ahead of this October’s municipal election.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said it isn’t a secret that he plans to put his name forward for re-election. And, with such a productive panel of councillors around the table, he hopes there will be some familiar faces with him should he be chosen as the next deputy mayor.

“It feels like we’re doing a lot of the right things as we go forward,” he said. “I hope that folks on council are considering what they’re going to do in the future. And hopefully a lot of them consider re-running because I think it’s been a very effective council.”

It doesn’t matter to Taylor that people may not agree with his take on an issue. He said disagreement is a good part of discussion. Opposing views are a crucial facet to giving an issue its just consideration.

“I just want you to know that I’ve thought it through,” he said. “I’ve worked at it. I’ve done my reading. I’ve followed up. I’ve done my work to get to the point that I’m at and if you’ve got a different perspective then I think that’s great. Let’s talk about it. Maybe I’ll learn something more.”

Taylor said there’s something called “grit” that’s integral to people who maybe aren’t the smartest in the room, but are no slouches when it comes to legwork and research to cover the bases.

It’s a willingness to work through.

It’s a determination to grind out the issues and the tasks at hand.

“I’m that guy,” Taylor said.

Orangeville’s decision-makers, its elected officials, and its municipal staff have demonstrated the passion and proficiency necessary to guide the community through turbulent times.

The Orangeville Fire Department will break ground on its new home, and needed improvements to the town’s water and wastewater systems will be carried out. Housing developments and their associated infrastructure work will move further ahead in the coming months and years.

Such accomplishments are due in large part to those working in town hall and that slate of officials in council chambers and in the committee rooms.

“There are quite a few things I am really proud of,” Mayor Lisa Post said.

Among them are fare-free municipal transit and work to connect College Avenue and Hansen Boulevard. It’s a piece of road toward the completion of a housing development called Five Creek Estates that will connect Hansen with College Avenue and Mason Street.

“I hope it is open and being driven on before the next term of council is sworn in,” she said of the growth that’s been more than 20 years in the works.

Lobbying behind the scenes has resulted in $10 million in provincial investment this year, she said. That’s money to expand water infrastructure, contribute to the Rotary Park re-development work, and contribute to a training centre at the new fire station.

Orangeville rolled out the red carpet for its first-ever Youth Town Hall, which provided a platform for the community’s young people to share the issues that matter to them.

There can be quite a gulf that separates the concerns of working tax-paying property owners from realities that have bearing on tomorrow’s tax-paying property owners.

Post said the 2026 municipal operating and capital budget is focused on finishing what has been started and investing in what matters most.

“You will see lots of road and sidewalk work, the start of construction for the new fire hall, investment in stormwater management, as well as the next phases of Rotary Park re-development,” she said.

And there is much hard-scrabble ground yet to tread in the final year of the council term before residents cast ballots Oct. 26.

Taylor said there was a movement recently to save the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre. The facility has had problems with its rinks, its swimming pools, and its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

Local user groups were inconvenienced by the town closing parts of the arena. Some called for the municipality to invest money to improve the facility.

“I just said, look, this thing is a hunk of junk,” he said. “It’s old and it’s going to cost us a fortune and we need to shut it down.”

The fate of the Tony Rose arena could be the next contentious debate for council and the community, he said.

“It’s antiquated at best,” he said. “And it’s a shame it’s in that spot.”

