General News

Orangeville council keeps crosswalk maintenance yearly, decides against bi-annual approach

February 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Some maintenance jobs require a little more attention than others.

Orangeville resident Matthew Smith suggested to town council during its Feb. 9 meeting a way he thought the municipality may be able to save a few capital dollars.

Orangeville municipal staff have been revisiting stop controls and various means of traffic easement in recent months.

Smith said there’s a report in a proposed stop-control bylaw update indicating that paint maintenance on some ladder crossings is to be done annually. He wondered if it was necessary to do that every year, given that those crosswalks are mostly on lower-traffic residential streets.

He suggested that such maintenance be deferred every second or third year to save money.

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, said that could have been done easily years ago when oil-based paints were used for crosswalks. Those paints would last for two or three years.

Because of the materials available today, he said it is necessary to repaint crosswalks twice a year in some areas of town.

“Now, for a lot of areas with the water-based paints, you’re lucky if you can get a year,” Kocialek said. “You couldn’t last two or three years. You wouldn’t see the line after.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Theatre Orangeville’s newest production, Common Ground, is a fun blast from the past

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic 80s ...

Local advocate takes Orangeville council to task over accessibility issues

By JAMES MATTHEWS The top of a new year is a good time to take stock and to re-evaluate the previous year’s tasks and how ...

New noise rules hinder Mono community groups: Orangeville Agriculture Society

By JAMES MATTHEWS There’s concern that the new stricter noise bylaw in Mono will negatively impact many community groups. Council, during its Feb. 10 meeting, ...

Local Special Olympics athlete promotes Tim Hortons Special Olympics donuts

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean helped promote inclusion, community support, and athletic opportunity during a Special Olympics ...

Local senior told to vacate county housing following wife’s passing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident currently living in county housing is working to find a new home thanks to an ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Mini Olympics event for Family Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin is bringing some Olympic spirit to Family Day with a Mini Olympics event that ...

Dufferin County joins AMO in advocating for more provincial homelessness funding

By Sam Odrowski The County of Dufferin is sounding the alarm on data recently released by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) regarding homelessness ...

Mono Winterfest brings the community together to brave the cold

By Joshua Drakes Despite cold conditions, hundreds came out to attend Winterfest at the Mono Community Centre on Feb. 1, enjoying outdoor and indoor activities. ...

Mono fears diminished role after province amalgamates conservation authority

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal taxpayers cover the lion’s share of conservation authority costs. The provincial government introduced legislation in October to create the Ontario Provincial ...

Mono council skuttles ballot referendum question

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Mono resident has urged town council not to be so quick to dismiss a request for a referendum on ...