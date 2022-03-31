Orangeville Council doles out $56,000 through annual community grants program

March 31, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Six not-for-profit organizations in Orangeville are getting a financial boost.

Orangeville Council approved the distribution of $56,000 to six organizations for its 2022 Community Grant Allocations during a regular Council meeting last Monday (March 21).

The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is receiving $20,000 to help with reinstating the annual event, which takes place this year from June 3-5.

The Orangeville and Headwaters Minor Baseball Association is getting $15,000 to help cover some of the costs associated with renovating “The Shack” at Springbrook Park.

The Optimist Club of Orangeville is receiving $12,000 to assist with the 30th anniversary of Christmas in the Park.

The Rotary Club of Orangeville’s allocation from this year’s community grants is $5,000, which will help cover expenses related to putting on the 2022 Ribfest, such as rental charges and security.

The Orangeville and District Horticultural Society and Hospice Dufferin both are receiving $2,000. The horticultural society is using the funds to maintain and enhance 11 Town gardens with new plant material, while the hospice is using their money to promote awareness of its organization, through their Hike for Hospice Dufferin event.

The $56,000 allocated to six organizations this year is $24,000 less than the amount originally budgeted for 2022 Community Grant Allocations, which is $80,000.

Should any future requests for funding be made with the Town of Orangeville, $24,000 is still available.

