Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol working on final list of best decorated houses

December 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An annual competition to crown the community’s best decorated houses, hosted by the Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol (OCNLP), is back.

Now in its sixth year, the contest is run by the same organizers as the Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol, and has grown in popularity each year, with its Facebook Page now at over 2,000 followers.

A list of the best-decorated homes in Orangeville is shared on the OCNLP Facebook Page leading up to Christmas, and it will be finalized on Dec. 10.

As of Dec. 3, the list includes 339 Lisa Marie Dr., 5 Aiken Cres. (2024 People’s Choice Winner), 183 Elaine Dr., 100 Meadow Dr., 26 Pheasant Cres., 19 Banting Dr., 30 Westdale Ave., 203 Elizabeth St., 12 Faulkiner St., 67 Parkview Dr., 2 Brighton Pl., 8 Chapman Rd., 90 Althorpe Dr., 51 Sherwood St., 21 Glengarry St., and 18 Rose St.

As well, Andrew Ave., Adams Ct. and Parklane have been named “Sweet Streets,” and OCNLP organizer Michelle Hartley said these neighbourhoods are not to be missed.

When the final list is released, it will be divided into two areas: north of Broadway and south of Broadway. One winner from each area will be announced across six categories – Best Roof Display, Best Single Tree Display, Best Multiple Tree Display, Best Street, Best Sparkle/Brightness, and People’s Choice.

The People’s Choice Winner will be determined through an online vote on Dec. 23 and 24, while the rest of the winners will be chosen by a panel of community judges.

The same house cannot win two years in a row in the same category, except for the People’s Choice Award.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m., the OCNLP will feature Christmas carolling, beginning at the Lord Dufferin Centre Gazebo, travelling up First Street to Broadway, and ending at the Christmas tree in front of Orangeville Town Hall.

The carollers will be accepting quarters, which will be donated to the Mill Street Branch of the Orangeville Public Library. The quarters will be available at the Orangeville Food Bank vending machine inside the library, where anyone can access food at 25 cents per item.

To learn more about the annual contest, visit the “Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol” Facebook page.

