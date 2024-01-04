Headline News

Orangeville business meets cannabis requirements: commission

January 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The location of another marijuana store in Orangeville meets provincial requirements regarding limited proximity to schools.

Heather Gregoire, the executive assistant to Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, who’s also Ontairo’s Health Minister, told The Citizen in an email that they’ve looked into a resident’s question about the possibility of an eighth pot store in the town.

Orangeville resident Jeff Patterson, who owns a local cannabis store, said in an email that Altered Nation Cannabis, to be opened on Broadway at Altered Nation counter-culture store, is too close to a pair of schools.

“While an eighth store is bad enough and totally unnecessary, the location of this store violates the regulatory restriction that retail cannabis stores cannot be within 150 meters of a registered educational institution,” Patterson wrote.

In the case of 218 Broadway, the Oxford Learning Centre is across the street – about 35 metres away. Hillcrest School on nearby Little York Street is within the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s (ACGO) 150-metre proximity restriction, Patterson said.

A number of factors are considered by the commission when evaluating a retailer’s application to sell cannabis.

Those factors include ensuring public health and safety, protecting youth and restricting their access to cannabis, and preventing illicit activities in relation to the drug.

“After carefully considering all of the available information, the registrar has determined that issuance of the cannabis Retail Store Authorization for the above noted premises (Altered Nation Cannabis) is not contrary to the public interest,” the regulator concluded.

But that isn’t how Patterson sees it.

“In breaching this regulation, the AGCO is creating a precedent that will allow retail cannabis stores to be located anywhere including immediately adjacent to schools within Orangeville and any other municipality in Ontario,” he said.

“This flies in the face of matters related to public interest that the AGCO is supposed to protect.”

Patterson forwarded his objection to the cannabis licence to Jones’ constituency office. Gregoire said staff looked into the complaint with the ACGO.

“The location complies with the school proximity requirement of being greater than 150 metres from schools,” Gregoire said. “This retail location was in compliance with the school proximity requirements.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes 2024 New Years baby to the world

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The first baby to be born at our local hospital in 2024 was a boy. On January 1 ...

Wightman celebrates 115 years of connecting communities: A journey of innovation and impact

As Wightman bids farewell to a remarkable year of festivities and celebrations, it would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to each and every person ...

2023 Year in Review (2/2)

Attention Readers! We hope you enjoyed the first half of our 2023 Year in Review in last week’s Orangeville Citizen. This week, we’re taking you ...

Orangeville business meets cannabis requirements: commission

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The location of another marijuana store in Orangeville meets provincial requirements regarding limited proximity to schools. Heather Gregoire, ...

2023 Year in Review (1/2)

Attention Readers! For our first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Orangeville Food Bank calls for government funding amid unprecedented demand

By Sam Odrowski At what point will Ontario’s food bank network collapse? This is the question that leaders across the sector, including Orangeville Food Bank ...

Dufferin County Council raises taxes by 4 per cent

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  During ...