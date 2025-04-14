Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival seeking volunteers

April 14, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Organizers of the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival are looking for volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.

The festival’s 2025 Volunteer Drive kicked off last month, and volunteers are still needed to assist with various parts of the festival.

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at orangevillebluesandjazz.ca/volunteer or email Norm Trudeau, the festival’s volunteer coordinator, at norm@orangevillebluesandjazz.ca.

Students can use the volunteer hours they earn at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival to meet their community service requirements for graduation.

The 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival runs from May 30 to June 1 in downtown Orangeville.

