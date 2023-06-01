Sports

Orangeville Bengals deliver a solid win over Mansfield

June 1, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior Bengals had a late start in the North Dufferin Baseball League season schedule this season.

They have played only twice going into the weekend, while most other teams have played four or five games, but they have plenty of time to make that up.

They took a 12-2 loss to the Creemore Padres in their first outing.

They made up for that game on Saturday, May 27, when they hosted the Mansfield Cubs at Princess of Wales Park with a late afternoon game. Braydon St. Denis started on the mound for the Bengals.

The Bengals were quick to score, picking up two runs in the first inning, starting with a single followed by a big hit from Brady James to centre field that brought in two more runs.

In the second, the Bengals loaded the bases but couldn’t finish.

The third inning saw the Bengals take a 6-4 lead when they brought in three runs.

It was the fourth inning that saw the Orangeville team blow the game wide open, starting with a double from Logan Sheppard that had men on second and third base.

That was followed up with a double from Adam Sutowski, bringing another run.

Mansfield’s pitching started running into trouble and allowed three runs on walks.

Orangeville scored eight runs for the inning to pretty much end any chance for a comeback by the Cubs with three innings left to go.

The final score was a 15-5 Bengals win.

The next day, the Bengals returned for a doubleheader with the Orillia Royals. 

They took losses in both games. The first game ended with a 5-3 Orillia win. Game two of the afternoon resulted in an 8-4 loss for the Bengals to give them a 1-3 record to start the season.  

Early in the schedule, the Orillia Royals have moved into first place in the Junior Division of the NDBL.

They are followed by the Creemore Padres, the Innisfil Cardinals, and the Georgina Bulldogs.

The Bengals will return to their home diamond at Princess of Wales Park on Saturday, June 3, when they will host the Innisfil Cardinals.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.



         


