Orangeville artists bring local talent to library pop-up exhibit later this month

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Art Group is bringing the work of 13 local artists to the Orangeville Public Library this month as part of a new summer pop-up exhibition.

The exhibition came together after OAG President Stephanie Casino Esguerra reached out to the library about partnering to showcase local artistic talent.

“After a few meetings and several months of planning, we’re excited to have brought this exhibition to life,” Casino Esguerra enthused.

The participating artists come from a variety of backgrounds and work across a wide range of mediums and styles.

Some artists work in cyanotype and multimedia, while others specialize in acrylic and oil painting, sculpture and design.

“Our members work in a range of abstract to realism; you will have to come to the show to see the wide range of talent that our exhibitors possess,” Casino Esguerra said.

The pop-up exhibition will be open Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 23 from noon to 3:30 p.m. Hours are subject to change.

There will not be a formal opening reception or special programming, but several participating artists will be available during the exhibition to discuss their work and the Orangeville Art Group.

Artwork will also be available for purchase. Visitors interested in buying a piece can speak directly with the artist about pricing, payment and delivery. If an artist isn’t at the exhibition, an OAG member can provide their contact information.

The group hopes the exhibition will be the beginning of a longer-term relationship with the library and create more opportunities for residents to experience local art.

“The Orangeville Art Group is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to showcasing and supporting visual arts talent in Orangeville and the surrounding communities,” Casino Esguerra said

The group’s mission includes promoting local artwork, providing opportunities for artists to exhibit and sell their work, and offering art education experiences to the community.

“We hope this pop-up exhibition marks the beginning of a meaningful relationship with the Orangeville Public Library,” Casino Esguerra said. “Our goal is to create more opportunities for people throughout Orangeville and the surrounding areas to explore their own creativity and experience the many benefits of artistic expression.”

For more information about the Orangeville Art Group, visit orangevilleartgroup.com.

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